Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Bajitas, ‘rellenitas’ y en distintos tonos: así lucen las nuevas Barbies

Bajitas, ‘rellenitas’ y en distintos tonos: así lucen las nuevas Barbies

barbie_14.jpg
1 of 15
barbie_14.jpg
barbie110.jpg
2 of 15
barbie110.jpg
barbie2_1.jpg
3 of 15
barbie2_1.jpg
barbie10.jpg
4 of 15
barbie10.jpg
baribie3.jpg
5 of 15
baribie3.jpg
barbie11.jpg
6 of 15
barbie11.jpg
barbie9.jpg
7 of 15
barbie9.jpg
barbie4_0.jpg
8 of 15
barbie4_0.jpg
barbie0.jpg
9 of 15
barbie0.jpg
barbie5_0.jpg
10 of 15
barbie5_0.jpg
barbie7_0.jpg
11 of 15
barbie7_0.jpg
barbie22_0.jpg
12 of 15
barbie22_0.jpg
barbie8_0.jpg
13 of 15
barbie8_0.jpg
barbienueva.gif
14 of 15
barbienueva.gif
Barbie curvi y Barbie clásica
15 of 15
Barbie curvi y Barbie clásica
Actualizado: enero 30, 2016 05:18 PM

La clásica muñeca se ajusta a quienes pedían una figura más real. Ahora, aparte del tradicional modelo, tendrá tres diferentes estaturas y siluetas.

Relacionados

Noticias Caracol

Estados Unidos

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.