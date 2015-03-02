Advertisement

Bebé y su mascota, mejores amigos que comparten ropa y estilo

Bebé y su mascota, mejores amigos que comparten ropa y estilo

By: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Updated: marzo 02, 2015 12:00 PM

Grace Chon es una madre que promueve la adopción canina a través de la fotografía, mire cómo capturo la alegría y picardía de su hijo junto a su mascota. 

