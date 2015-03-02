Bebé y su mascota, mejores amigos que comparten ropa y estilo

1 of 11
gnp-4-thegracechon.jpg
2 of 11
gnp-5-thegracechon.jpg
3 of 11
gnp-10-thegracechon.jpg
4 of 11
gnp-7-thegracechon.jpg
5 of 11
gnp-1-thegracechon.jpg
6 of 11
gnp-3-thegracechon.jpg
7 of 11
gnp-2-thegracechon.jpg
8 of 11
gnp-6-thegracechon.jpg
9 of 11
gnp-8-thegracechon.jpg
10 of 11
gnp-9-thegracechon.jpg
11 of 11
gnp-11-thegracechon.jpg
Updated: marzo 02, 2015 12:00 PM
Grace Chon es una madre que promueve la adopción canina a través de la fotografía, mire cómo capturo la alegría y picardía de su hijo junto a su mascota.