¡Bienvenida, Daisy! Nació la hija de Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom
Le llegada de la bebé coincide con el lanzamiento de ‘Smile’, el quinto álbum de estudio de la artista estadounidense.
La cantante Katy Perry y su pareja, el actor Orlando Bloom, han sido padres de una niña, Daisy Dove Bloom, una feliz noticia que ambos han querido comunicar este jueves a través de la cuenta de Instagram de Unicef.
"¡Bienvenida al mundo, Daisy Dove Bloom! Nos sentimos honrados de presentarles a los Embajadores de Buena Voluntad @KatyPerry y el nuevo pedazo de alegría de @OrlandoBloom", se lee en un trino.
"Estamos llenos de amor y asombro por la llegada sana y segura de nuestra hija’, nos dijeron Katy y Orlando”, inicia el mensaje que se ha colgado en las redes.
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
La cantante, de 35 años, anunció su embarazo a través de un videoclip en el que presentó su nueva canción "Never worn white" en la que habla de que ya está preparada para asumir compromisos. "Quiero intentarlo contigo. No, nunca he vestido de blanco, pero estoy aquí esta noche, porque de verdad quiero decir sí quiero”.
Para la cantante Katy Perry, Daisy es su primer hijo, mientras que para el actor Orlando Bloom, de 43 años, es el segundo, puesto que ya tiene un niño de 9 años, Flynn, fruto de su matrimonio con lo modelo Miranda Kerr.
La artista y el actor anunciaron su compromiso el día de San Valentín de 2019, después de tres años de relación.