Candidatas a Miss Universo deslumbran con sus trajes típicos

Gladys Brandao Amaya, Miss Panama 2015, gets help with her costume from Production Assistant Alex Bell, before a pre-tape segment at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 8, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2015 Miss Universe contestants are touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the DIC Crown in Las Vegas. Tune in to the FOX telecast at 7:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed on Sunday, Dec. 20, from Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas to see who will become Miss Universe 2015. AFP PHOTO / THE MISS UNIVERSE ORGANIZATION / DARREN DECKER == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO / MISS UNIVERSE ORGANIZATION / DARREN DECKER" / NO SALES / NO MARKETING / NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS == / AFP / MISS UNIVERSE ORGANIZATION / DARREN DECKER

DARREN DECKER/AFP