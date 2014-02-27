Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Carlos Vives puso a vibrar la Quinta Vergara con sus canciones

Carlos Vives puso a vibrar la Quinta Vergara con sus canciones

Carlos Vives
1 of 10

Colombian singer Carlos Vives holds up his seagull of silver and gold award at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

Carlos Vives
2 of 10

Colombian singer Carlos Vives kisses the torch of silver and gold award, at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

Carlos Vives
3 of 10

Colombian singer Carlos Vives, right, performs at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

Carlos Vives
4 of 10

Colombian singer Carlos Vives performs at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

Carlos Vives
5 of 10

Colombian singer Carlos Vives performs at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

Carlos Vives
6 of 10

Colombian singer Carlos Vives kisses his seagull of silver and gold award, at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

Carlos Vives
7 of 10

Colombian singer Carlos Vives holds up his torch of silver and gold award at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

Carlos Vives
8 of 10

Colombian singer Carlos Vives performs at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

Carlos Vives
9 of 10

Colombian singer Carlos Vives performs at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

Carlos Vives
10 of 10

Colombian singer Carlos Vives performs at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP
Actualizado: febrero 27, 2014 12:42 AM

En su regreso al Festival Internacional de la Canción de Viña del Mar, el artista se llevó Gaviota de Oro y Gaviota de Plata, entre otros reconocimientos.

