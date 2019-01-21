Donald Trump, candidato a peor actor al revelarse nominaciones a premios Razzie

El presidente de EE. UU. compite en los antióscar por su aparición como él mismo en los documentales ‘Death of a Nation’ y ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’.

Los premios Razzie, antesala de los Óscar, elige cada año a lo peor del séptimo arte.

Los nominados este 2019 son:

Peor película

‘Gotti’,

‘The Happytime Murders’

‘Holmes & Watson’

‘Robin Hood’

‘Winchester’

Peor actriz

Jennifer Garner por ‘Peppermint’

Amber Heard por ‘London Fields’

Melissa McCarthy por ‘Happytime Murders’

Helen Mirren por ‘Winchester’

Amanda Seyfried por ‘The Clapper’

Peor actor

Johnny Depp (voz) por ‘Sherlock Gnomes’

Will Ferrell por ‘Holmes & Watson’

John Travolta por ‘Gotti’

Donald J. Trump por ‘Death of a Nation’ y ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’

Bruce Willis por ‘Death Wish’

Peor actor de reparto

Jamie Fox por ‘Robin Hood’

Ludacris (voz) por ‘Show Dogs’

Joel McHale por ‘Happytime Murders’

John C. Reilly por ‘Holmes & Watson’

Justice Smith por ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’

Peor actriz de reparto

Kellyanne Conway por ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’

Marcia Gay Harden por ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

Kelly Preston por ‘Gotti’

Jaz Sinclair por ‘Slender Man’

Melania Trump por ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’

Peor combo

Cualquiera de ‘Happytime Murders’

Johnny Depp y su caricatura en ‘Sherlock Gnomes’

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly por ‘Holmes & Watson’

Kelly Preston & John Travolta por ‘Gotti’

Donald J. Trump por ‘Death of a Nation’ y ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’

Peor remake o secuela

‘Death of a Nation’

‘Death Wish’

‘Holmes & Watson’

‘The Meg’

‘Robin Hood’

Peor director

Etan Cohen por ‘Holmes & Watson’

Kevin Connolly por ‘Gotti’

James Foley por ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

Brian Henson por ‘Happytime Murders’

The Spierig Brothers (Michael & Peter) por ‘Winchester’

Peor guion

‘Death of a Nation’

‘Fifty Shades Freed’

‘Gotti’

‘Happytime Murders’

‘Winchester’

