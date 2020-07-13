Murió la actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta
Trabajó en películas como ‘Jerry Maguire’ y ‘Twins’. Falleció de cáncer tras una lucha de dos años, detalló el actor de Hollywood.
La actriz Kelly Preston murió a los 57 años luego de luchar contra el cáncer, manifestó su esposo, el también actor John Travolta. Nacida el 13 de octubre de 1962 en Hawái, Preston estudió arte dramático en la Universidad del Sur de California.
"Es con gran tristeza que les informo que mi espléndida mujer Kelly perdió su batalla contra el cáncer tras dos años", dijo la estrella de Hollywood en Instagram. "Luchó valerosamente con amor y el apoyo de muchos", agregó.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Un representante de la familia indicó a People que Kelly Preston había fallecido el domingo por la mañana.
"Escogió mantener su lucha en privado, se sometió a tratamiento médico durante un tiempo, apoyada por su familia más cercana y amigos", afirmó el representante, citado por People.
Saltó a la fama por su papel en la comedia "Twins" (Gemelos) en 1988, junto a Arnold Schwarzenegger y Danny DeVito. Trabajó en decenas de películas y series durante toda su carrera.
En la comedia romántica ‘Jerry Maguire’ (1996), donde compartía elenco con Tom Cruise y Renee Zellweger, Preston interpretó a la exnovia del personaje principal.
Kelly Preston se casó con John Travolta en 1991. La pareja tuvo tres hijos, el mayor de los cuales murió en 2009 con 16 años.