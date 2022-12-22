Premios Oscar 2023: vea la lista completa de los prenominados

Ya se conocieron los nombres de las películas prenominadas a los Premios Oscar 2023 por parte de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood.
En las 10 primeras categorías que se revelaron sobresalen ‘Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre’, con 5 prenominaciones, y
En la lista de artistas figuran Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Rita Wilson y Sebastián Yatra, quienes compiten en la categoría de mejor canción en los Premios Oscar 2023.
Estos son los prenominados a los Premios Oscar 2023
Mejor largometraje documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Mejor cortometraje documental
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
Mejor Largometraje Internacional
- Argentina, Argentina, 1985
- Austria, Corsage
- Bélgica, Close
- Camboya, Return to Seoul
- Dinamarca, Holy Spider
- Francia, Saint Omer
- Alemania, All Quiet on the Western Front
- India, Last Film Show
- Irlanda, The Quiet Girl
- México, Bardo. Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
- Marruecos, The Blue Caftan
- Pakistán, Joyland
- Polonia, EO
- Corea del Sur, Decision to Leave
- Suecia, Cairo Conspiracy
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crímenes del Futuro
- Elvis
- Emancipación
- The Whale
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: El Camino del Agua
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- No te preocupes, querida
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
- ¡Nop!
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Mejor Canción Original
- 'Time' de Amsterdam
- 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' de Avatar: El Camino del Agua
- 'Lift Me Up' de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- 'This Is A Life' de Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- 'Ciao Papa' de Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
- 'Til You’re Home' de A Man Called Otto
- 'Naatu Naatu' de RRR
- 'My Mind & Me' de Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- 'Good Afternoon' de Spirited
- 'Applause' de Tell It like a Woman
- 'Stand Up' de Till
- 'Hold My Hand' de Lady Gaga en Top Gun: Maverick
- 'Dust & Ash' de The Voice of Dust and Ash
- 'Carolina' de Where the Crawdads Sing
- 'New Body Rhumba' de White Noise
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Mejor Cortometraje
- All in Favor
- Almost Home
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Lone Wolf
- Nakam
- Night Ride
- Plastic Killer
- The Red Suitcase
- The Right Words
- Sideral
- The Treatment
- Tula
- Warsha
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: El Camino del Agua
- Babylon
- Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Efectos Visuales
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: El Camino del Agua
- Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange en el Multiverso de la Locura
- Animales fantásticos: Los secretos de Dumbledore
- Mundo Jurásico: Dominio
- ¡Nop!
- Trece vidas
- Top Gun: Maverick