
Premios Oscar 2023: vea la lista completa de los prenominados

'Avatar: el camino del agua' y 'Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre' son algunas películas que sobresalieron en la lista de prenominados de los Premios Oscar 2023.

Por: Ángela Urrea
|
Actualizado: diciembre 22, 2022 09:17 PM

Ya se conocieron los nombres de las películas prenominadas a los Premios Oscar 2023 por parte de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood.

En las 10 primeras categorías que se revelaron sobresalen ‘Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre’, con 5 prenominaciones, y ’Avatar: el camino del agua’ , con 4. Además, resaltan otras cintas como ‘Pinocho’, ‘Top gun: Maverick’ y ‘Elvis’.

En la lista de artistas figuran Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Rita Wilson y Sebastián Yatra, quienes compiten en la categoría de mejor canción en los Premios Oscar 2023.

Estos son los prenominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

Mejor largometraje documental

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Bad Axe
  • Children of the Mist
  • Descendant
  • Fire of Love
  • Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
  • Hidden Letters
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • The Janes
  • Last Flight Home
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny
  • Retrograde
  • The Territory

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
  • Anastasia
  • Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
  • As Far as They Can Run
  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • The Flagmakers
  • Happiness Is £4 Million
  • Haulout
  • Holding Moses
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Nuisance Bear
  • Shut Up and Paint
  • Stranger at the Gate
  • 38 at the Garden

Mejor Largometraje Internacional

  • Argentina, Argentina, 1985
  • Austria, Corsage
  • Bélgica, Close
  • Camboya, Return to Seoul
  • Dinamarca, Holy Spider
  • Francia, Saint Omer
  • Alemania, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • India, Last Film Show
  • Irlanda, The Quiet Girl
  • México, Bardo. Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
  • Marruecos, The Blue Caftan
  • Pakistán, Joyland
  • Polonia, EO
  • Corea del Sur, Decision to Leave
  • Suecia, Cairo Conspiracy

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Blonde
  • Crímenes del Futuro
  • Elvis
  • Emancipación
  • The Whale

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: El Camino del Agua
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Devotion
  • No te preocupes, querida
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
  • ¡Nop!
  • She Said
  • The Woman King
  • Women Talking

Mejor Canción Original

  • 'Time' de Amsterdam
  • 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' de Avatar: El Camino del Agua
  • 'Lift Me Up' de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • 'This Is A Life' de Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • 'Ciao Papa' de Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
  • 'Til You’re Home' de A Man Called Otto
  • 'Naatu Naatu' de RRR
  • 'My Mind & Me' de Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
  • 'Good Afternoon' de Spirited
  • 'Applause' de Tell It like a Woman
  • 'Stand Up' de Till
  • 'Hold My Hand' de Lady Gaga en Top Gun: Maverick
  • 'Dust & Ash' de The Voice of Dust and Ash
  • 'Carolina' de Where the Crawdads Sing
  • 'New Body Rhumba' de White Noise

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • Black Slide
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Debutante
  • The Flying Sailor
  • The Garbage Man
  • Ice Merchants
  • It’s Nice in Here
  • More than I Want to Remember
  • My Year of Dicks
  • New Moon
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
  • Passenger
  • Save Ralph
  • Sierra
  • Steakhouse

Mejor Cortometraje

  • All in Favor
  • Almost Home
  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • The Lone Wolf
  • Nakam
  • Night Ride
  • Plastic Killer
  • The Red Suitcase
  • The Right Words
  • Sideral
  • The Treatment
  • Tula
  • Warsha

Mejor Sonido

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: El Camino del Agua
  • Babylon
  • Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Efectos Visuales

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Avatar: El Camino del Agua
  • Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Doctor Strange en el Multiverso de la Locura
  • Animales fantásticos: Los secretos de Dumbledore
  • Mundo Jurásico: Dominio
  • ¡Nop!
  • Trece vidas
  • Top Gun: Maverick
