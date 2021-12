"

Eso sí, no duda en que regresarán al estudio para grabar colaboraciones

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Chris Martin of Coldplay and Melanie C perform onstage during the 8th annual "We Can Survive" concert hosted by Audacy at Hollywood Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)