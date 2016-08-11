“Como Dios manda”, la hija de Carlos Vives se desnuda para SoHo

Updated: agosto 11, 2016 08:22 AM
Lucía Vives Gómez nació en Puerto Rico, es modelo y estudiante de Filosofía en Nueva Orleans, EE. UU.
A pesar de que podría ser famosa solo por ser la hija del cantante samario, ella ha hecho su propio camino en el mundo artístico. Escribe, canta y hasta se atreve a pintar.
Además, su belleza es gran protagonista en redes sociales. Lucía Vives deleita a sus seguidores con sensuales fotografías como estas:
exposé of my torch-related injured fingers • and a cool wall #derbs Una foto publicada por lucia vives (@lucyvives) el28 de May de 2015 a la(s) 2:44 PDT
its cool not to forget about your body.. to breathe and stretch and feel... to move quickly, and to stay awfully still sometimes... it's important for the line between your mind and your own matter to fade even if only slightly.. so that days like today, when i am heavy, soso heavy in my thoughts... i feel light still, light as a fucking feather • Una foto publicada por lucia vives (@lucyvives) el8 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 9:39 PST
Advertisement
i smile when i speak sometimes.. i like looking into people's eyes and finding them in there, looking back. i like that feeling when a person you just met hugs you for a second longer, i like when touching by accident isn't awkward... and when you notice for the first time, all alone in your thoughts, how hilariously insane you truly are • whatever, language is made up anyway #film #35mm #nofilter Una foto publicada por lucia vives (@lucyvives) el10 de Abr de 2016 a la(s) 10:00 PDT
grasshoppin all over the place • thinkin about my @wildflyme_ , 'nuff about me tho; how is y'all? #nofilter #35mm Una foto publicada por lucia vives (@lucyvives) el29 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 6:05 PDT
Finalmente, Lucía confesó en entrevista con Blu Radio que su papá casi se infarta al ver sus fotografías desnuda.