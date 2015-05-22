Publicidad

Como por arte de magia: personaje de Harry Potter se volvió un deseado galán

Actualizado: mayo 22, 2015 11:41 AM

Matthew Lewis, quien interpretó a Neville Longbottom en la película de magos, luce un tonificado cuerpo. Atrás quedó la imagen de su personaje. 

