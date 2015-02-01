Comodidad y diversión: las mejores salas de cine del mundo

1 of 12
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
2 of 12
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
3 of 12
Olympia Music Hall, Francia
4 of 12
Urania National Film Theatre, Budapest
5 of 12
Kurshumli An In Skopje, Macedonia
6 of 12
Fox Theater, Detroit
7 of 12
Puskin Art Cinema, Budapest
8 of 12
Paris
9 of 12
Electric Cinema, Notting Hill
10 of 12
Arena, Pula, Croacia
11 of 12
Hot Tube Cinema, Londres
12 of 12
Cineteca De El Matadero, Madrid
Updated: febrero 01, 2015 08:24 AM
La originalidad lleva a los usuarios del séptimo arte a disfrutar de una mejor experiencia ofrecida por cada película.