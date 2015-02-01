Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
PELÉ
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Comodidad y diversión: las mejores salas de cine del mundo

Comodidad y diversión: las mejores salas de cine del mundo

Disney’s Hollywood Studios
1 of 12
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
2 of 12
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Olympia Music Hall, Francia
3 of 12
Olympia Music Hall, Francia
Urania National Film Theatre, Budapest
4 of 12
Urania National Film Theatre, Budapest
Kurshumli An In Skopje, Macedonia
5 of 12
Kurshumli An In Skopje, Macedonia
Fox Theater, Detroit
6 of 12
Fox Theater, Detroit
Puskin Art Cinema, Budapest
7 of 12
Puskin Art Cinema, Budapest
Paris
8 of 12
Paris
 Electric Cinema, Notting Hill
9 of 12
 Electric Cinema, Notting Hill
Arena, Pula, Croacia
10 of 12
Arena, Pula, Croacia
Hot Tube Cinema, Londres
11 of 12
Hot Tube Cinema, Londres
Cineteca De El Matadero, Madrid
12 of 12
Cineteca De El Matadero, Madrid
Updated: febrero 01, 2015 08:24 AM

La originalidad lleva a los usuarios del séptimo arte a disfrutar de una mejor experiencia ofrecida por cada película.

Tags

Noticias Caracol

Croacia

España

París

Londres

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.