Complicidad y muchas risas: así fue el primer viaje de Meghan Markle con la reina Isabel

La duquesa de Sussex fue invitada al tren de la monarca para acompañarla en sus primeros eventos oficiales.
Todo parece indicar que Markle se ha adaptado a la familia real en tiempo récord. La pareja del príncipe Harry acompañó a Isabel II en varios eventos como el recorrido en tren por varias localidades inglesas y la inauguración del puente de Gateway.
A Kate Middleton, duquesa de Cambridge, le había tomado más de un año tras su matrimonio con el príncipe William acompañar a la reina en un evento oficial, mientras que Markle lo ha hecho tan solo un mes después de convertirse en miembro de le realeza.
Thank you Chester! 👋 #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/l74SZazdQg— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018
The Queen and The Duchess move into the @storyhouselive to formally open the building. @Storyhouselive is a library, theatre and cinema. #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/4TBZrKu5D6— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 14, 2018
Thank you Lilja, aged 7, and Nye, aged 6 for the beautiful posies for The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex #RoyalVisitCheshire 💐 pic.twitter.com/7SeMBhww4y— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018
The Duchess of Sussex joins The Queen for a walkabout to meet members of the public in Chester city centre #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/EQ1Q1izlTI— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018
The Duchess of Sussex joins The Queen to meet a Digital Buddies group at @Storyhouselive 💻 #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/WFf7Ybtia1— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018
In the main floor at @Storyhouselive, The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex sit to view a performance of ‘Drop in the Ocean’. #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/z4G9WgPRTC— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018
The Duchess of Sussex arrives in Cheshire, where she is accompanying Her Majesty The Queen for a day of engagements today #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/tHXPeN3nL5— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018