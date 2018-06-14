Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
MURIÓ BENEDICTO XVI
ESPECIAL DE INOCENTES
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Complicidad y muchas risas: así fue el primer viaje de Meghan Markle con la reina Isabel

Complicidad y muchas risas: así fue el primer viaje de Meghan Markle con la reina Isabel

royal.jpg
Por: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Actualizado: junio 14, 2018 04:29 PM

La duquesa de Sussex fue invitada al tren de la monarca para acompañarla en sus primeros eventos oficiales.

Todo parece indicar que Markle se ha adaptado a la familia real en tiempo récord. La pareja del príncipe Harry acompañó a Isabel II en varios eventos como el recorrido en tren por varias localidades inglesas y la inauguración del puente de Gateway.

Publicidad

A Kate Middleton, duquesa de Cambridge, le había tomado más de un año tras su matrimonio con el príncipe William acompañar a la reina en un evento oficial, mientras que Markle lo ha hecho tan solo un mes después de convertirse en miembro de le realeza.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Relacionados

Noticias Caracol

Meghan Markle

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.