Con mujeres lindas y en 'parche', el Salsódromo prendió la 58 Feria de Cali

Con mujeres lindas y en 'parche', el Salsódromo prendió la 58 Feria de Cali

Actualizado: diciembre 27, 2015 03:25 PM

Más de 25 mil personas se gozaron la fiesta que encendió la rumba Cali con más de 1500 artistas en escena sobre la Autopista Suroriental.

