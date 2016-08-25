Contra los retos anoréxicos, las sirenas salen a flote en Instagram

Instagram, la red social de la fotografía por excelencia, escenario de imágenes estrambóticas y vanidosas, es noticia por estos días por una campaña dirigida a reforzar la autoestima de las chicas que no encuadran en los ideales de belleza.
Y es que contra esa oleada de mujeres que ostentan sus costillas y famélicas figuras lanzando picos, la tendencia #MermaidThighs está siendo fuertemente replicada para mostrar que la belleza es mucho más que huesos y bocas de pato.
Esta tendencia se plantea en clara oposición al ‘Thigh gap’ que buscaba que las chicas presumieran del espacio entre sus muslos.
La traducción de Mermaid Thighs al español es “muslos de sirena”, justamente en lo que consiste este reto que ya se aproxima a 1.700 publicaciones: mostrar las piernas de una chica como si fueran una cola de estos personajes mitológicos.
Esta son algunas de las fotos más llamativas de la tendencia:
#MermaidThighs Mermaids have always had a special meaning to me. They represent grace and beauty but also a freedom and carefree attitude that growing up, I fantasized having. I used my imagination and evisioned myself as Ariel or Madison or any other mermaid to escape difficult situations when I was young. Getting a mermaid tattoo on my thigh (what a coincidence) signified a personal achievement of mine: finally being comfortable in who I am and what I look like. Last month, I had the pleasure of partaking in #projectmermaids where I literally BECAME a mermaid. Everyone who knows me, knows it was a dream come true. My mom and I got super emotional seeing the photos because it's so much more than a tail. It symbolized my journey through domestic violence and self esteem issues. Now, with this hashtag going viral, I hope that women who feel pressure to look a certain way or feel insecure with their bodies, see this as a chance to celebrate their bodies...because who doesn't want to be a mermaid!?
There's a new hashtag in town and I'm digging it. #mermaidthighs #nothighgap @instylemagazine #curvy #PlusIsEqual #ImNoAngel #mermaids #thighs #beautybeyondsize #beachbody #ClindOeil #GenevieveCharbonneau #JustineLeGault #hashtag #BeachBodyReady Una foto publicada por Justine LeGault (@justinelegaultofficial) el 24 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 4:48 PDT
Late night shopping is never a good idea! Still, my fins will keep me warm this winter! I had to try it out in the office and show the @Prezola girls! #mermaidblanket #mermaidtail #mermaidthighs #mermaid #officeantics #mermaids Una foto publicada por Vicky Shelton-Smith (@vsheltonsmith) el 24 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 6:58 PDT
Oh my God! Our secret is out, yes, me too, #mermaid - #siren! RUSSIA #mermaidthighs Una foto publicada por Диляра Ильдаровна Ларина (@dilarina) el 24 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 6:24 PDT
#yes i too have #nothighgap that is the reason why I #donot wear #skirts in the #summer due to #thighchapping #pain i am this much closer to being a #mermaid like this #beautifulgirl ️️️#Repost @caitlin00reilly ・・・ In case you didn't know, I'm half mermaid no thigh gap means you're one step closer to being a mermaid #mermaidthighs #nogapandproud #beingamermaidrules Una foto publicada por TN Ava Azlin (@avaazlin) el 23 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 9:36 PDT
Sunshine #mermaidthighs Una foto publicada por Shari Waelkens (@shari_waelkens) el 23 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 5:30 PDT
Feeling happy and healthy. Day 22/30 for my first round of whole30 and starting cut season at the gym. Feeling proud #fitlife #whole30 #cutseason #letsgoo #thickthighs #icanholdmorepuppies #mermaidthighs #strong #healthy #happy #summer2016 Una foto publicada por Court (@court_a_knee_d) el 21 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 4:45 PDT
Throwback. Photo @thenikkigomez Bodysuit @boohoo #vivalacurvy #celebratemysize #plusmodelmag #pmmlovemybody #pmmspotlightmodel #honormycurves #curvy #bodydiversity #effyourbeautystandards #torridmodel #volup2isdiversity #hourglass #ownyoursexy #plussize #goldenconfidence #iamsizesexy #plusmodel #bodyimageplus #thickgirl #plussizemodel #nowrongwaytobeawoman #bodypositive #bbw #beautybeyondsize #thisbody #girlswithink #thightat #mermaid #mermaidthighs Una foto publicada por Ana Laura (@viva_la_curvy) el 11 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 7:34 PDT
worry, happy! #tenerifelicidad #beach #hibitches #mermaidthighs Una foto publicada por Claudia Carmen Cairós (@claudettesite) el 24 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 4:21 PDT
Una foto publicada por Sabs (@sabweena1) el 18 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 2:50 PDT
#mermaidthighs Una foto publicada por Miliana (@_miliana) el 22 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 7:41 PDT