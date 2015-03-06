Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo habría puesto el ojo en esta sexi periodista mexicana

Cristiano Ronaldo habría puesto el ojo en esta sexi periodista mexicana

Updated: marzo 06, 2015 11:47 AM

Medios internacionales aseguran que el crack portugués quedó maravillado con Vanessa Huppenkothen luego de conocerla en un evento en Madrid. 

Noticias Caracol

Real Madrid

