Descubra cómo se ve a través del lente de un microscopio

b7c9e24ee40d1702adb1aa7ddfe2dbc4.jpg
1 of 17

Creepy Crawlies Criminal Line Up...***EXCLUSIVE, SPECIAL FEES*** BEDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - UNDATED: A coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of the head of a human flea (Pulex irritans). Like a bizarre criminal line-up this series of mug shots shows insects as you've never seen before. Using his Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) retired scientific photographer Steve Gschmeissner, 61, from Bedford, Beds., is able to magnify his favourite specimens by up to a million times. The SEM, far more powerful than regular light microscopes that can only magnify by up to 1000 times, builds extreme close-ups of anything that can fit inside the 4ft high device by bombarding it with electrons. The electrons send back messages which help to build up a super-accurate image. Included in the ugly mix are a common house fly sticking out its tongue, human flea and honey bee. Steve chose insects because of the incredible shapes and patterns making up their bodies. IMAGE SUPPLIED BY STEVE GSCHMEISSNER / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

bbcbb70d6254516c421bd114559997c3.jpeg
2 of 17
bbcbb70d6254516c421bd114559997c3.jpeg
97507dadf0a639b0a0c7bc58e679c8dc.jpg
3 of 17
97507dadf0a639b0a0c7bc58e679c8dc.jpg
fe6cbdc99d9509097a1f3daa86f52fc8.jpg
4 of 17
fe6cbdc99d9509097a1f3daa86f52fc8.jpg
47f783da007dcc6e0931a2a624a335a2.jpg
5 of 17
47f783da007dcc6e0931a2a624a335a2.jpg
bde2223c8d84421bfdaadb00e73bb751.jpg
6 of 17
bde2223c8d84421bfdaadb00e73bb751.jpg
d8289d4390c9c08c9794bdca39df4404.jpg
7 of 17
d8289d4390c9c08c9794bdca39df4404.jpg
5a8a2430e0ab4fac4d0686773afc188f.jpg
8 of 17

Coloured Scanning Electron Micrograph Of Tiny Horrors...***EXCLUSIVE, SPECIAL FEES*** UNSPECIFIED - UNDATED: Coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a common Housefly (Musca domestica). The head (centre right) is dominated by a pair of large compound eyes (brown), each eye composed of about 4000 image-forming facets called ommatidia. Mouthparts are visible between and beneath the eyes. Hairs on the head and body act as tactile (touch) organs. The housefly has one pair of wings (silver/grey) and six legs. They tend to feed on decomposing matter as well as human food, and they may pick up and transmit serious diseases to humans. Magnification: x12 at 6x7cm size. Magnification :x20 at 4x4" size. Stunningly detailed pictures magnified by over a MILLION times reveal a true house of tiny horrors - in your home. Shown here through an ultra-powerful Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) are the tiny beasts living secret lives undetected - right under your nose. One incredible image shows a maggot as you have nev

ee458e78f7725c118e32e022a7c992d9.jpg
9 of 17
ee458e78f7725c118e32e022a7c992d9.jpg
082203148505993e66aa70d994765dd3.jpg
10 of 17

Everyday Objects In Close Up...***EXCLUSIVE*** UNSPECIFIED - UNDATED: A coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a hooks and loops fastener.. Images show an incredible tour of the home - brought to life at a MILLION times magnification. Using the world's most expensive kind of microscope - a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) - scientists have revealed the characteristics of different household rooms. Stunningly detailed 3D pictures as you've never seen before reveal the hidden secrets of items found around the home. Included in the collection are items you'd find in different rooms, including grooming implements from the bathroom, condiments from the kitchen, makeup from the bedroom and equipment from the study. Every tiny contour of salt and ground pepper corns are revealed, while refined sugar casts a very different image than its raw form. From the bathroom a razor with minuscule hairs near the blades, used dental floss and a cotton ear bud - complete with ear wax - look gigantic. Most couples' b

eb7cc7081a83f8a1ef9070d5e37f8e4d.jpg
11 of 17
eb7cc7081a83f8a1ef9070d5e37f8e4d.jpg
f4d5e28821aa8510a24754a41b4dba0e.jpg
12 of 17

Everyday Objects In Close Up...***EXCLUSIVE*** UNSPECIFIED - UNDATED: A coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of used dental floss. Images show an incredible tour of the home - brought to life at a MILLION times magnification. Using the world's most expensive kind of microscope - a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) - scientists have revealed the characteristics of different household rooms. Stunningly detailed 3D pictures as you've never seen before reveal the hidden secrets of items found around the home. Included in the collection are items you'd find in different rooms, including grooming implements from the bathroom, condiments from the kitchen, makeup from the bedroom and equipment from the study. Every tiny contour of salt and ground pepper corns are revealed, while refined sugar casts a very different image than its raw form. From the bathroom a razor with minuscule hairs near the blades, used dental floss and a cotton ear bud - complete with ear wax - look gigantic. Most couples' bedrooms wi

40005a8b7b044e99433e3f8710cd29c6.jpg
13 of 17

Everyday Objects In Close Up...***EXCLUSIVE*** UNSPECIFIED - UNDATED: A coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a torn postage stamp. Images show an incredible tour of the home - brought to life at a MILLION times magnification. Using the world's most expensive kind of microscope - a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) - scientists have revealed the characteristics of different household rooms. Stunningly detailed 3D pictures as you've never seen before reveal the hidden secrets of items found around the home. Included in the collection are items you'd find in different rooms, including grooming implements from the bathroom, condiments from the kitchen, makeup from the bedroom and equipment from the study. Every tiny contour of salt and ground pepper corns are revealed, while refined sugar casts a very different image than its raw form. From the bathroom a razor with minuscule hairs near the blades, used dental floss and a cotton ear bud - complete with ear wax - look gigantic. Most couples' bedrooms

bfc19664350768243979bb176c945b6f.jpg
14 of 17
bfc19664350768243979bb176c945b6f.jpg
Ruptured capillary, SEM
15 of 17

Ruptured capillary. Coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a red blood cell squeezing out of a torn capillary. A capillary is the smallest type of blood vessel, often only just large enough for red blood cells to pass through. Red blood cells (erythrocytes) are biconcave, disc-shaped cells that transport oxygen from the lungs to body cells. The oxygen transfer occurs in capillaries, where carbon dioxide is also removed and then taken to the lungs for exhalation. Red blood cells are the most abundant cell in the blood. They have no nucleus and are about 7 micrometres across.

Sutured wound, SEM
16 of 17

Sutured wound. Coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a suture in a dog's skin wound. Magnification: x20 when printed at 10 centimetres wide.

677002951b84a8bd80f9637834d63f34.jpg
17 of 17
677002951b84a8bd80f9637834d63f34.jpg
Actualizado: septiembre 06, 2013 12:45 PM

Así lucen algunas cosas comunes, insectos y tejidos humanos, cuando son aumentados al máximo.

