Descubra cómo se ve a través del lente de un microscopio

Creepy Crawlies Criminal Line Up...***EXCLUSIVE, SPECIAL FEES*** BEDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - UNDATED: A coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of the head of a human flea (Pulex irritans). Like a bizarre criminal line-up this series of mug shots shows insects as you've never seen before. Using his Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) retired scientific photographer Steve Gschmeissner, 61, from Bedford, Beds., is able to magnify his favourite specimens by up to a million times. The SEM, far more powerful than regular light microscopes that can only magnify by up to 1000 times, builds extreme close-ups of anything that can fit inside the 4ft high device by bombarding it with electrons. The electrons send back messages which help to build up a super-accurate image. Included in the ugly mix are a common house fly sticking out its tongue, human flea and honey bee. Steve chose insects because of the incredible shapes and patterns making up their bodies. IMAGE SUPPLIED BY STEVE GSCHMEISSNER / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Coloured Scanning Electron Micrograph Of Tiny Horrors...***EXCLUSIVE, SPECIAL FEES*** UNSPECIFIED - UNDATED: Coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a common Housefly (Musca domestica). The head (centre right) is dominated by a pair of large compound eyes (brown), each eye composed of about 4000 image-forming facets called ommatidia. Mouthparts are visible between and beneath the eyes. Hairs on the head and body act as tactile (touch) organs. The housefly has one pair of wings (silver/grey) and six legs. They tend to feed on decomposing matter as well as human food, and they may pick up and transmit serious diseases to humans. Magnification: x12 at 6x7cm size. Magnification :x20 at 4x4" size. Stunningly detailed pictures magnified by over a MILLION times reveal a true house of tiny horrors - in your home. Shown here through an ultra-powerful Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) are the tiny beasts living secret lives undetected - right under your nose.
Everyday Objects In Close Up...***EXCLUSIVE*** UNSPECIFIED - UNDATED: A coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a hooks and loops fastener.. Images show an incredible tour of the home - brought to life at a MILLION times magnification. Using the world's most expensive kind of microscope - a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) - scientists have revealed the characteristics of different household rooms. Stunningly detailed 3D pictures as you've never seen before reveal the hidden secrets of items found around the home. Included in the collection are items you'd find in different rooms, including grooming implements from the bathroom, condiments from the kitchen, makeup from the bedroom and equipment from the study. Every tiny contour of salt and ground pepper corns are revealed, while refined sugar casts a very different image than its raw form. From the bathroom a razor with minuscule hairs near the blades, used dental floss and a cotton ear bud - complete with ear wax - look gigantic. Most couples' b
Ruptured capillary. Coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a red blood cell squeezing out of a torn capillary. A capillary is the smallest type of blood vessel, often only just large enough for red blood cells to pass through. Red blood cells (erythrocytes) are biconcave, disc-shaped cells that transport oxygen from the lungs to body cells. The oxygen transfer occurs in capillaries, where carbon dioxide is also removed and then taken to the lungs for exhalation. Red blood cells are the most abundant cell in the blood. They have no nucleus and are about 7 micrometres across.
Sutured wound. Coloured scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a suture in a dog's skin wound. Magnification: x20 when printed at 10 centimetres wide.
Así lucen algunas cosas comunes, insectos y tejidos humanos, cuando son aumentados al máximo.