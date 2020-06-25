Difícil recuperación de actor de Broadway que perdió una pierna en medio de lucha contra el COVID-19
Lleva más de 80 días en el hospital, al que ingresó por una neumonía. Su esposa, con la que tiene un hijo de 1 año, dice que él “está relativamente estable”.
Nick Cordero, que saltó a la fama en 2014 por su interpretación de Cheech en el musical Bullets Over Broadway, ingresó a un hospital en Los Ángeles a finales de marzo y desde ese momento su lucha por mantenerse con vida no ha sido fácil.
Aunque el primer diagnóstico fue neumonía, luego la prueba de coronavirus le salió positiva y su estado de salud se deterioró rápidamente.
Desafortunadamente, en medio del tratamiento tuvieron que amputarle una pierna debido a problemas de coagulación.
El día a día de Cordero, lleno de altibajos, ha sido comentado en redes sociales por su esposa Amanda Kloots, quien solo hasta hace casi una semana pudo volver a verlo en la clínica, ya que las visitas estaban restringidas por la pandemia.
Y fue justamente por Instagram por donde este jueves, Kloots les contó a sus seguidores el estado actual de Nick, tras 85 días de hospitalización.
“Nick está profundamente débil. Imagínese cómo se siente al contraer la gripe y cómo puede tomar su cuerpo una semana completa para recuperarse. Ahora imagina cómo se siente el cuerpo de Nick con todo lo que ha pasado y cuánto tiempo le llevará recuperarse. Esto llevará tiempo, mucho tiempo”, dijo.
Agregando que ella le ha estado ayudando en su terapia física para fortalecer músculos y articulaciones y que él “interactúa con sus ojos, contestando preguntas mirando hacia arriba para sí y hacia abajo para no. Cuando está alerta también puede mover la mandíbula”.
“Todavía no puede mover su cuerpo. Ha tenido algunas infecciones sanguíneas menores que están causando problemas de presión arterial, aunque están bajo control. Sus vías respiratorias están mejorando y sus números están en tendencia en una mejor dirección. Él está relativamente estable”, comentó.
View this post on Instagram
Nick update day 85. ⠀ Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nicks body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time. ⠀ He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw. I have been doing passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles. He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable. ⠀ Is this defeating? Sometimes it is, I won’t lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this! People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room everyday. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen! 🤍 ⠀
También enfatizó que continúa positiva: “no voy a deprimirme por él y por mí” e invitó a sus seguidores a continuar con las oraciones para que el actor mejore.
“Lucho y seguiré luchando por Nick todos los días. ¡Con Dios de nuestro lado todo puede suceder!”, puntualizó.
