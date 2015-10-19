¿Disciplina o exageración? Ella es la reina del ‘fitness’ en Instagram

1 of 12
maggie_may_russell_1.jpg
2 of 12
maggie_may_russell_2.jpg
3 of 12
maggie_may_russell_31.jpg
4 of 12
maggie_may_russell_4.jpg
5 of 12
maggie_may_russell_3.jpg
6 of 12
maggie_may_russell_5.jpg
7 of 12
maggie_may_russell_6.jpg
8 of 12
maggie_may_russell_7.jpg
9 of 12
maggie_may_russell_8.jpg
10 of 12
maggie_may_russell_9.jpg
11 of 12
maggie_may_russell_10.jpg
12 of 12
maggie_may_russell_11.jpg
Actualizado: octubre 19, 2015 06:36 AM
Con tan solo 20 años, la modelo Maggie Russell ya se destaca en competencias mundiales. Entrena 4 horas diarias y su dieta incluye solo 1.100 calorías por día.