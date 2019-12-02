Advertisement

Disney cumplió el último deseo de un fan de 'Star Wars'

Disney cumplió el último deseo de un fan de ‘Star Wars’

starwars_4.jpg
By: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Updated: diciembre 02, 2019 10:58 AM

El paciente terminal pudo ver ‘El ascenso de Skywalker’ antes de su estreno, porque su familia no creía probable que pudiera esperar hasta el 19 de diciembre.
El propio Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) se unió a una cadena en redes sociales para hacer realidad el deseo de un joven en el Reino Unido.
‘La Fuerza acompañó’ este clamor y Robert Iger, CEO de Walt Disney Company, dio luz verde para hacer realidad esta ilusión.

 

