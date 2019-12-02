Disney cumplió el último deseo de un fan de ‘Star Wars’

Updated: diciembre 02, 2019 10:58 AM
El paciente terminal pudo ver ‘El ascenso de Skywalker’ antes de su estreno, porque su familia no creía probable que pudiera esperar hasta el 19 de diciembre.
El propio Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) se unió a una cadena en redes sociales para hacer realidad el deseo de un joven en el Reino Unido.
‘La Fuerza acompañó’ este clamor y Robert Iger, CEO de Walt Disney Company, dio luz verde para hacer realidad esta ilusión.
Many thanks to @RobertIger & everyone at @Disney for making this happen! Hope the Rowan Hospice patient not only enjoyed the film, but gets an extra-special satisfaction in knowing he saw it before I did. https://t.co/qpECeomcCX— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2019