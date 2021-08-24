Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
🚴🏻VUELTA A ESPAÑA
ESTEBAN MOSQUERA
MAGNICIDIO EN HAITÍ
INFORMES ESPECIALES
EMISIONES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Inicio  /  Entretenimiento  / El mundo de la música despide a Charlie Watts: "Era el mejor baterista"

El mundo de la música despide a Charlie Watts: "Era el mejor baterista"

El baterista de The Rolling Stones era considerado un ícono de la banda de rock, en el que se destacaba por su tranquilo estilo de vida. También fue un gran músico.

Charlie Watts
Lenny Kravitz describió a Charlie Watts como "el ritmo de los Stones"
ANDREW COWIE/AFP
Por: EFE
 /  Noticias Caracol
|

Una larga lista de destacadas figuras del mundo de la música se despidió este martes de Charlie Watts, miembro de The Rolling Stones. El baterista ha sido descrito en tributos y mensajes en redes sociales como una "inspiración absoluta" y un "icono eterno".

"Terrible noticia. Uno de los verdaderos iconos eternos y la espina dorsal de los Stones", dijo en redes poco después de conocerse su muerte Paul Stanley, cofundador de la banda de rock Kiss , en Twitter.

David Coverdale, cantante de Whitesnake y que también lideró Deep Purle desde 1973 hasta 1976, calificó a Watts como el "ancla de uno de los mejores grupos de rock de la historia" y alabó su "preciosa alma".

Duran Duran se unió al aluvión de mensajes honrando al baterista y apuntó que fue una "absoluta inspiración para una legión de bateristas desde los años 60".

Publicidad

"Un hombre elegante, con estilo, dignidad y compostura", agregó el grupo en las redes.

Lenny Kravitz por su parte describió a Charlie Watts como "el ritmo de los Stones", mientras que Joan Jett, de Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, subrayó que fue el "baterista más elegante y majestuoso del rock & roll".

"Tocaba exactamente lo que se necesitaba, ni más ni menos. Era único", destacó.

El cantante Elton John coincidió también en recalcar su elegancia: "Un día muy triste. Charlie Watts fue el mejor baterista. El más elegante de los hombres y una compañía genial", tuiteó.

Publicidad

Los Beatles no faltaron y Ringo Starr rindió tributo a Charlie Watts al publicar en su cuenta de Twitter una foto de los dos juntos.

"Que Dios bendiga a Charlie Watts, te vamos a echar de menos. Paz y amor para la familia", dijo el exbaterista de los Beatles.

Paul McCartney, por su parte, se pronunció por medio de un video en el que aseguró que Watts fue una "roca" para los Rolling Stones y un "baterista fantástico".

"Tan triste saber que Charlie Watts, el baterista de los Stones, ha muerto. Fue un hombre estupendo. Sabía que estaba enfermo, pero no sabía que lo estuviera tanto. Mucho amor a su familia", declaró McCartney.

Publicidad


En la misma línea, la cuenta en redes sociales de Def Leppard destacó que Charlie Watts era "el corazón y el alma de la banda", y apuntó que era un "completo caballero", mientras que el grupo Garbage lo describió como una "leyenda".

"Ahí va nuestro héroe", escribió Garbage sobre una foto en blanco y negro de Watts.

Robbie Robertson, exguitarrista del grupo The Band, dijo en su cuenta de Twitter que la batería de Watts era "poderosa y única" y ayudó a "darle forma al sonido del rock & roll".

Publicidad


Roy Mayorga, Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine y Audioslave), Perry Farrel (Jane's Addiction), Liam Gallagher y William Patrick Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins) también se unieron al aluvión, y postearon fotos de Watts tocando la batería.

Lea también
Tumba de Jim Morrison en el aniversario 50 de su muerte
Entretenimiento

Se cumplen 50 años de la muerte de Jim Morrison, el mito perfecto

Relacionados

Entretenimiento

Londres

Inglaterra

Redes sociales

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.