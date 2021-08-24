El mundo de la música despide a Charlie Watts: "Era el mejor baterista"

Una larga lista de destacadas figuras del mundo de la música se despidió este martes de Charlie Watts, miembro de The Rolling Stones. El baterista ha sido descrito en tributos y mensajes en redes sociales como una "inspiración absoluta" y un "icono eterno".
"Terrible noticia. Uno de los verdaderos iconos eternos y la espina dorsal de los Stones", dijo en redes poco después de conocerse su muerte Paul Stanley, cofundador de la
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 https://t.co/LUVShR1yaM via @YahooNews AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad.— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 24, 2021
David Coverdale, cantante de Whitesnake y que también lideró Deep Purle desde 1973 hasta 1976, calificó a Watts como el "ancla de uno de los mejores grupos de rock de la historia" y alabó su "preciosa alma".
A very fine, gifted man…anchoring one of the very finest rock bands in history…Another Beautiful Soul…Thank You, Charlie…XXX🙏🙏🙏XXX— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 24, 2021
The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 - https://t.co/n0LS8f8NHj https://t.co/FqHUbukpER
Duran Duran se unió al aluvión de mensajes honrando al baterista y apuntó que fue una "absoluta inspiración para una legión de bateristas desde los años 60".
"Un hombre elegante, con estilo, dignidad y compostura", agregó el grupo en las redes.
Most of all , despite being in the greatest rock and roll band of all time , his self effacing manner and humility was a shining light for all of us in the world to follow..— Duran Duran (@duranduran) August 24, 2021
Lenny Kravitz por su parte describió a Charlie Watts como "el ritmo de los Stones", mientras que Joan Jett, de Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, subrayó que fue el "baterista más elegante y majestuoso del rock & roll".
#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021
6/2/41 - 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH
"Tocaba exactamente lo que se necesitaba, ni más ni menos. Era único", destacó.
Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX— Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021
A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.— Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021
@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL
"Que Dios bendiga a Charlie Watts, te vamos a echar de menos. Paz y amor para la familia", dijo el exbaterista de los Beatles.
#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021
Paul McCartney, por su parte, se pronunció por medio de un video en el que aseguró que Watts fue una "roca" para los Rolling Stones y un "baterista fantástico".
"Tan triste saber que Charlie Watts, el baterista de los Stones, ha muerto. Fue un hombre estupendo. Sabía que estaba enfermo, pero no sabía que lo estuviera tanto. Mucho amor a su familia", declaró McCartney.
Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021
En la misma línea, la cuenta en redes sociales de Def Leppard destacó que Charlie Watts era "el corazón y el alma de la banda", y apuntó que era un "completo caballero", mientras que el grupo Garbage lo describió como una "leyenda".
Devastating news , those in the know know he was the heart & soul of the band .... I had the absolute pleasure of meeting him a few times, a total gentleman... it goes without saying he will be sorely missed .. RIP Charlie ❤️ -Joe Elliott@RollingStones #CharlieWatts https://t.co/AEpHjUNPHh— Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) August 24, 2021
"Ahí va nuestro héroe", escribió Garbage sobre una foto en blanco y negro de Watts.
There goes a hero. 🖤— Garbage (@garbage) August 24, 2021
Dear Charlie Watts. What a legend. Sad to see him go. pic.twitter.com/jYmEJlFnZ7
Robbie Robertson, exguitarrista del grupo The Band, dijo en su cuenta de Twitter que la batería de Watts era "poderosa y única" y ayudó a "darle forma al sonido del rock & roll".
Charlie’s drumming is powerful and unique. His approach is entirely his own and helped shape the sound of rock and roll. Blessings Charlie Watts.— Robbie Robertson (@r0bbier0berts0n) August 24, 2021
Roy Mayorga, Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine y Audioslave), Perry Farrel (Jane's Addiction), Liam Gallagher y William Patrick Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins) también se unieron al aluvión, y postearon fotos de Watts tocando la batería.