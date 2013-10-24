En imágenes: gigantes de la naturaleza

Giant fish of Mekong River...epa02263506 An undated handout photo released by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on 28 July 2010 shows Cambodian fisherman with a Giant barb or Siamese Giant carp (Catlocarpio siamensis) weighted 102kg and measured 172cm in total length at an undisclosed location in Cambodia. Historic accounts report that the fish once grew to up to 3m and 300kg. Laos' plan to build a hydro-power dam on the Mekong River threatens the survival of four giant fish species including a freshwater stingray that can weigh up to 600 kilograms, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) warned in its report River of Giants: Giant Fish of the Mekong. Wild populations of the iconic EPA/ZEB HOGAN / WWF-Canon / HANDOUT
TO GO WITH AFP STORY PHILIPPINES-ENVIRONMENT-ANIMAL-CROCODILE, FEATURE by Jason Gutierrez In this photo taken on September 21, 2011, Lolong, a one-tonne (6.4-metre) 21-foot crocodile believed to be the biggest to have ever been caught, is seen in a caged pen in the southern Philippine town of Bunawan. Deep inside the Philippines' largest marshland, tribespeople who once revered crocodiles as mystical creatures say they now feel terrorised by them. AFP PHOTO / JAY DIRECTO (Photo credit should read JAY DIRECTO/AFP/Getty Images)
PIC FROM CATERSNEWS - Playful puppies do it for some, it takes cute kittens for others, but only one of Britain
Huge Toad Captured In Northern Territory...DARWIN, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 26: This handout photo from Frogwatch (North) shows a giant Cane Toad being held by ToadBuster volunteer, Bob Goninon after it's capture March 26 in Darwin, Australia. The The 861-gram male toad, measuring 20.5cm in length, is the largest to be caught anywhere in the Northern Territory, according to environmental group FrogWatch. First released in Queensland from Hawaii in 1935 to control scarab beetles that were pests of sugar cane, cane toads have since multiplied and marched across Australia, poisoning millions of native animals, including crocodiles in World Heritage-listed Kakadu. (Photo by Frogwatch (North) via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Bob Goninon
The patterns of azure, green, and gray that mottle the back of a blue whale and the patch of white on the tip of its fl ipper will last its whole life. Such unique markings allow scientists to catalog individual animals. (Photo Credit: © National Geographic / Flip Nicklin)
FOR USE WITH "TALL TROUBLES"--FILE--Visitors observe the General Sherman Tree at Sequoia National Park, Calif., in September 1987. The tree was named for the famous Civil War Gen. William T. Sherman in 1879. Shorter than most coastal redwoods, the tree is unsurpassed among the world's trees in sheer volumn, with 52,500 cubic feet of wood. (AP Photo/Visalia Times-Delta file)
A general view shows an adult Colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni) caught by New Zealand fishermen in deep ocean off Antarctica Februrary 22, 2007. The fishermen may have caught the largest Colossal squid ever found -- weighing around 450kg (992 pounds) and with rings the size of tyres. REUTERS/New Zealand Ministry of Fisheries (ANTARCTICA). EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO ARCHIVES. NO SALES.
Chinese Giant Salamander 2 -International Cooperation Network for Giant Salamander Conservation..JPG
BNPS.co.uk (01202 558833) Pic: Collect Keen angler Ian Welch (yellow shirt) gets to grips with the enormous Freshwater stingray he caught on a trip to Thailand. At the size of a snooker table the prehistoric fish proved to heavy to land.
This photo released courtesy of the Catalina Island Marine Institute taken on Sunday Oct. 13, 2013 shows the crew of sailing school vessel Tole Mour and Catalina Island Marine Institute instructors holding an 18-foot-long oarfish that was found in the waters of Toyon Bay on Santa Catalina Island, Calif. A marine science instructor snorkeling off the Southern California coast spotted the silvery carcass of the 18-foot-long, serpent-like oarfish. (AP Photo/Catalina Island Marine Institute )
Conozca algunos ejemplares que se salen de los estándares de peso y tamaño de sus especies.