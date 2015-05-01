En imágenes, las excentricidades del boxeador Floyd Mayweather Jr.

1 of 20
1-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
2 of 20
2-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
3 of 20
4_36.jpg
4 of 20
7-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
5 of 20
3-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
6 of 20
5-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
7 of 20
6-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
8 of 20
8-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
9 of 20
9-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
10 of 20
10-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
11 of 20
11-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
12 of 20
12-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
13 of 20
13-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
14 of 20
14-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
15 of 20
15-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
16 of 20
16-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
17 of 20
17-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
18 of 20
18-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
19 of 20
19-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
20 of 20
20-floyd-mayweather-jr-insta.jpg
Actualizado: mayo 01, 2015 09:23 AM
El estadounidense, considerado uno de los deportistas más ricos del mundo, se enfrentará este sábado 2 de mayo a Pacquiao, en la pelea del siglo.