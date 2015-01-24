Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Este lugar es el paraíso de los gatos, vea por qué

Este lugar es el paraíso de los gatos, vea por qué

The Cat House on the Kings
1 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
2 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
3 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
4 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
5 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
6 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
7 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
8 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
9 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
10 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
11 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
12 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
13 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
14 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
15 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
16 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
17 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
18 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
19 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
20 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
21 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
The Cat House on the Kings
22 of 22
The Cat House on the Kings
Updated: enero 24, 2015 02:41 PM

Ubicado en California (EE.UU.), el santuario The Cat House on the Kings alberga más de 700 felinos, los cuales gozan de libertad, alimentación y abrigo. 

Tags

Noticias Caracol

Gatos

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.