Este nuevo tipo de selfi está acabando con cientos de teléfonos

En el mundillo de las redes sociales, donde las modas pasajeras se suceden rápidamente, una nueva tendencia llama la atención de los cibernautas: se denomina Highfiveselfie (dame esos cinco) y es una mezcla de desocupe y osadía, en el que los protagonistas lanzan su celular al aire frente a un espejo para retratarse.
El reto consiste en programar una foto y en el momento justo se lanza el celular al aire, se aplaude con ambas manos y se recoge el móvil. Sin embargo, no a todos les sale bien el truco.
Obviamente, las fotos salen corridas y muchos celulares terminan rotos. Pero esto no parece importar para cientos de personas que en este momento arriesgan la integridad de sus móviles por un curioso retrato.
En Instagram, el primer registro de Highfiveselfie corresponde a un estudiante de North Caroline llamado Seith Schneider. La imagen fue tomada el 8 de octubre y desde entonces ha sido replicado en cientos de oportunidades.
I have successfully taken a picture of me high fiving myself. I need to get out more Una foto publicada por Seth Schneider (@tosubuck) el 8 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 10:38 PDT
Dentro de las consecuencias que puede traer un celular un mal aterrizaje por este tipo de selfies se cuentan: rotura de pantallas, daños a los altavoces o a la cámara misma, así como desajustes en botones o en el sensor de proximidad.
The latest craze is a #HighFiveSelfie can you do it... this took about 3 hours #photo #selfie #craze #mydxb #dubai #work #snap #camera #morning #dubailife #instaselfie Una foto publicada por Sibbers - Dubai 92 (@sibbers92) el 9 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 7:52 PDT
#highfiveselfie Una foto publicada por Kian Yang (@airdone) el 10 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 7:47 PDT
I did it guys#highfiveselfie Una foto publicada por ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (@formaldinner) el 11 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 8:30 PDT
trying to do a high five selfie like Seth Schneider after about 200 attempts it finally succeeded #highfive #high #five #selfie #highfiveselfie #photo #potd #photooftheday #SethSchneider #iphone #mobile #iphoneonly #smile #fast #apple #phone #love #loveit #nofilter Una foto publicada por Tom de Bruin (@tomdebruin90) el 11 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 9:49 PDT
I one upped the high five selfies and didn't break my cell. #highfiveselfie #picoftheday #igdaily #igselfie #handsfreeselfie Una foto publicada por Ricky Venegas (@chingos) el 11 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 1:30 PDT
Tagga nån som klarar det här! Alltid kul att ta bild på sig själv när man snusar. Ta en bild på dig själv när du snusar, bästa bilden publiceras. Reglerna är; en snus ska in i munnen och en telefon ska synas i bilden utan att nån håller i den och du ska ta bilden själv. #snus #selfiehighfive #highfiveselfie #selfiesnus #snusselfie Una foto publicada por Följ oss på Youtube (@harusnus) el 12 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 6:57 PDT
The D90 has been a million miles but I'm pretty sure the last vertical 5ft were prolly its fastest #highstakes #highfiveselfie #cheesin #sinktapsfortheboys . . . #fingerscrossed #studio #lunchbreak #mirror #nikkon #d90 #nikkond90 #camera #photography #portrait #selfportrait #selfie #highfive #hifive #hi5 #selfiehighfive #visualsoflife #design #composition #adesigneraday #instagood Una foto publicada por Roy Swanson (@kordoroy) el 12 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 8:50 PDT
NEVENA: the #highfiveselfie is going viral, so naturally...I had to take part. Can I just say - #SelfieGameForeverStrong. #thatisall #getatmeinternet Una foto publicada por The New Hot 93.5 (@thenewhot935) el 12 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 6:51 PDT
#highfiveselfie la nueva tendencia en redes sociales #sinmanos #SMARTZONE #iphones desde $29 mensual #acomodascuotas #ceroabono #cerointerés #entregainmediata 223.0000. 223.2223. 6676.8904 Una foto publicada por Smart Zone (@smartfonectate) el 13 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 8:02 PDT
Does this qualify as a #highfiveselfie ? Maybe I could say this is a #clapselfie Una foto publicada por Arturo Domínguez (@arthurpandaskate) el 12 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 2:41 PDT