Estrella en el más allá: Michael Jackson, desde la tumba, gana US$ 825 millones

1. Michael Jackson (2009) - US$ 825 millones
2. Charles Schulz (2000) - US$ 48 millones
3. Arnold Palmer (2016) - US$ 40 millones
4. Elvis Presley (1977) - US$ 27 millones
5. Prince (2016) - US$ 25 millones
6. Bob Marley (1981) - US$ 21 millones
7. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel (1991) - US$ 20 millones
8.John Lennon (1980) - US$ 12 millones
9.Albert Einstein (1955) - US$ 11.5 millones
10.Bettie Page (d 2008.) - US$ 11 millones
Updated: octubre 14, 2016 11:41 AM
En el listado de celebridades fallecidas que más dinero devengan, hecha por la revista Forbes, aparecen además Elvis Presley, Bob Marley, John Lennon y Albert Einstein.