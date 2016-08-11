Exconejita de la mansión Playboy tuvo su segundo hijo

Holly Madison, presentadora y modelo, dio la bienvenida a su segundo hijo producto de la unión con Pasquale Rotella, organizador de importantes festivales musicales. A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la exconejita de la mansión reveló una fotografía de su retoño, que nació de ocho libras.
Una foto publicada por Holly Madison (@hollymadison) el8 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 8:37 PDT
El padre tampoco pudo guardar la emoción y publicó una foto con un mensaje más cariñoso aún y resaltó que justo el pequeño nació para celebrar su cumpleaños.
What an incredible week. A crazy, stressful start, which transformed into this magical moment. First, a five-year-long indictment against me was finally dismissed; then yesterday Holly, Rainbow & I welcomed a healthy 8-pound, 14-ounce baby boy to the family. Now I'm holding my beautiful son at the hospital reading amazing birthday wishes from all of you. Definitely one of the most memorable weeks of my life! Lots of love to everyone who took the time to post, tag or send me a message online. I'm grateful & touched! We'll be heading home from the hospital later & I'll be posting photos of the new baby soon. Thanks 'n love you ALL! Una foto publicada por Pasquale Rotella (@pasqualerotella) el8 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 7:41 PDT
Advertisement
La pareja aún no ha decidido cómo se llamara, pero advirtieron que no tendrá un nombre común. Ahora Rainbow, la hija que se preparó para recibir a su hermano, tendrá compañía.
Una foto publicada por Pasquale Rotella (@pasqualerotella) el9 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 8:18 PDT