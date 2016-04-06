Exmodelo de Victoria’s Secret denuncia que la presionaron para estar delgada

Luego de ser imagen de las campañas publicitarias de Victoria’s Secret por 5 años, la modelo Erin Heatherton denunció haber sufrido presiones para perder peso, motivo que le llevó a tomar la decisión de dejar la marca. Su salida se produjo hace tres años en medio del hermetismo.

Hacer parte de la reconocida marca puede llegar a hacer uno de los más grandes deseos de las mujeres más bellas del mundo. Sin embargo, Heatherton lanzó una sombra de duda sobre la imagen de glamour y supuesta perfección que se esconde en la llamada pasarela celestial, debido al título de ‘angelitos’ que reciben las modelos.

Esta joven estadounidense hizo la revelación al diario británico The Independent. Aseguró además que estaba muy deprimida porque trabajaba muy duro y sentía como si su cuerpo se resistiera.

La modelo de 27 años, fue ángel en 2013, aseguró que le habían pedido que perdiera de peso para sus últimos desfiles. “Cuando me lo dijeron, me giré y pregunté: ¿De verdad?", citó.

Tras la amarga experiencia, Erin asegura querer acabar con los estereotipos de belleza en la industria y por medio de su cuenta de Instagram ha dejado un mensaje a todas las jóvenes que esperan alcanzar una equivocada imagen de la supuesta perfección.

The breakdown to breakthrough moment in my life has allowed me to become the truest version of myself. In my moment of “failure,” I stood in the face of adversity. I was struggling with my body image and the pressures to fulfill the demands of perfectionism upon me. I am not perfect. Through this struggle, however, I found the strength to love myself. I stood in my power. I thought of one of my favorite quotes, “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a men’s character, give him power” - Abraham Lincoln. I look back on that moment now, and I embrace it. This feeling I once perceived as “failure” was, in truth, a powerful awakening for me to stand behind my purpose in life. I stepped away from hiding behind a fabricated version of myself. I no longer put actions behind my fears and insecurities. I made a choice to redirect my energy to be a catalyst for change. To create a channel for women to become the truest versions of themselves, along with me. (Stay tuned for more...) In the end, if you aren’t being true to yourself, then what the fuck is the point. #rebelwacause #empowerment #womensempowerment#empoweredbyyou Una foto publicada por Erin Heatherton (@erinheathertonlegit) el10 de Mar de 2016 a la(s) 7:46 PST