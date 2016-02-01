¡Feliz cumpleaños! Harry Styles, de One Direction, apaga 22 velitas

1 of 13
harry_styles_7.jpg
2 of 13
harry_styles_11.jpg
3 of 13
harry_styles_1.jpg
4 of 13
harry_styles_2.jpg
5 of 13
harry_styles_3.jpg
6 of 13
harry_styles_4.jpg
7 of 13
harry_styles_5.jpg
8 of 13
harry_styles_8.jpg
9 of 13
harry_styles_9.jpg
10 of 13
harry_styles_10.jpg
11 of 13
harry_styles_12.jpg
12 of 13
harry_styles_13.jpg
13 of 13
harry_styles_6.jpg
Actualizado: febrero 01, 2016 11:56 AM
Inició su carrera hace seis años en el Factor X de Reino Unido. Ahora, el cantante y compositor británico es vocalista de la banda más taquillera del mundo.