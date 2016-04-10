Advertisement

Ganadores de Asia Express armaron 'foforro' en Cali para celebrar su victoria

Ganadores de Asia Express armaron 'foforro' en Cali para celebrar su victoria

Updated: abril 10, 2016 06:16 PM

Jairo y Eliseo, conocidos como El Negro y El Indio o 'Los Rebuscadores' en el concurso del canal Caracol, disfrutaron con su gente de gran fiesta en MiKasa Bar.

