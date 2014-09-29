Publicidad

Entretenimiento  /  George Clooney y Amal Alamuddin volvieron a dar el sí en boda civil

George Clooney y Amal Alamuddin volvieron a dar el sí en boda civil

Por: AP
|
Actualizado: septiembre 29, 2014 10:12 AM

La pareja arribó en una lancha taxi a un palacete situado al lado del Gran Canal de Venecia y un exalcalde de Roma presidió la ceremonia que duró 20 minutos.

