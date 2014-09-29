George Clooney y Amal Alamuddin volvieron a dar el sí en boda civil

1 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil_ap.jpg
2 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil2_ap.jpg
3 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil10_ap.jpg
4 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil2a_ap.jpg
5 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil3_ap.jpg
6 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil4_ap.jpg
7 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil6_ap.jpg
8 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil5_ap.jpg
9 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil7_ap.jpg
10 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil8_ap.jpg
11 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil9_ap.jpg
12 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil11_ap.jpg
13 of 13
george-clooney-boda-civil12_ap.jpg
Actualizado: septiembre 29, 2014 10:12 AM
La pareja arribó en una lancha taxi a un palacete situado al lado del Gran Canal de Venecia y un exalcalde de Roma presidió la ceremonia que duró 20 minutos.