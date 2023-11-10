Grammy 2024: esta es la lista completa de los nominados

En la mañana de este viernes 10 de noviembre se anunciaron todos los nominados a la edición número 66 de los Grammy 2024, los premios más importantes de la industria musical entregados por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos.
Entre los artistas más nominados sorprende que es liderado por artistas femeninas como Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo y Billie Eilish. De hecho, fueron Taylor Swift, SZA y Olivia Rodrigo las más nominadas en esta edición.
La entrega de los galardones se llevará a cabo en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles el próximo 4 de febrero de 2024.
Estos son todos los nominados a los Grammy 2024
Publicidad
Mejor Canción del Año
- A&W - Lana Del Rey
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
- Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
- Dance The Night
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill - SZA
- vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
Mejor Grabación del Año
- Worship - Jon Batiste
- Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
- On My Mama - Victoria Monét
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
- Kill Bill - SZA
Mejor Álbum del Año
- Midnights - Taylor Swift
- SOS - SZA
- World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
- The record - Boygenius
- ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION - Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
- The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
- GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor Artista Revelación
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor Canción Pop
Mejor Canción Pop Solista
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
- What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Mejor Canción Pop dúo/grupo
- Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
- Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey feat. jon Batistes
- Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
- Karma - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
- Ghost In The Machine - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor grabación Pop Dance
- Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
- One In A Million - Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- Rush - Troye Sivan
- Baby Don't Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne Marie & Coi Leray
- Miracle - Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal
- Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
- Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
- - (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
- Midnights - Taylor Swift
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
- “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
- “Loading,” James Blake
- “Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
- “Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
- “Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica
- “Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake
- “For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers
- “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again..
- “Kx5,” Kx5
- “Quest for Fire,” Skrillex
Mejor canción Rap
- “Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- “Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- “Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)
Mejor Canción Rap Melódico
- Attention - Doja Cat
- Low - SZA
- Spin Bout U - Drake & 21 Savage
- All My Life - Lil Durk & J. Cole
- Sittin' On Top Of The World - Burna Boy & 21 Savage
Mejor Álbum Rap
- Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”
- Killer Mike - “Michael”
- Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”
- Nas - “King’s Disease III”
- Travis Scott - “Utopia”
Mejor Actuación Rap
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”
- Black Thought - “Love Letter”
- Coi Leray - “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”
Mejor Álbum Latino
- “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
- “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
- “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan,” Maluma
- “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum Música Urbana
- “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
- «Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
- “Data,” Tainy
Mejor Álbum Rock
- Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”
- Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”
- Metallica - “72 Seasons”
- Paramore - “This Is Why”
- Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”
Mejor canción Rock
- Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)
- “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)
- “Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
- “Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Mejor Álbum Latino Rock o Alternativo
- “Martínez,” Cabra
- “Leche De Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico
- “Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes
- “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade
- “EADDA9223,” Fito Paez
Mejor Composición para Medio Audiovisual
- Barbie World
- Dance The Night
- I’m Just Ken
- Lift Me Up
- What Was I Made For
Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Audiovisual
- “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
- “The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
- “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
Mejor Álbum R&B
- Girls Night Out - Babyface
- What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
- Special Occasion - Emily King
- Jaguar II - Victoria Monét
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación R&B
- Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”
- Coco Jones - “ICU”
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”
- SZA - “Kill Bill”
- Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”
Mejor interpretación Rock
- Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
- Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”
- Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
- Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
- Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
- “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record,” boygenius
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey
Mejor canción alternativa
- “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
- “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It,” boygenius
- “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why,” Paramore
Productor del año
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Mejor Álbum Country
- Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”
- Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
- Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”
- Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”
- Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”
Mejor Álbum Country Solista
- Brandy Clark - “Buried”
- Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”
- Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”
- Luke Combs - “Fast Car”
- Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”