Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
CORONAVIRUS
SALVEMOS A LOS EMPRENDEDORES
TASAJERA
JAIR BOLSONARO
PASIÓN DE GAVILANES
LogoNoticias_PushNotification.jpg
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Entretenimiento
|
7 de Julio, 2020

Hasta Paris Hilton alaba exclusiva colección de collares con diamantes de J Balvin

El cantante le pidió al artista japonés Takashi Murakami y al joyero Ben Baller de celebridades que elaboraran las costosas y únicas piezas inspiradas en su álbum ‘Colores’.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com / 
J Balvin .jpg 
J Balvin no se queda quieto en cuarentena y presenta su sexta colaboración en el lujoso y lucrativo negocio de las joyas. 

El ‘niño de Medellín’ le pidió al artista japonés Takashi Murakami, considerado por algunos uno grandes artistas contemporáneos vivos, y al joyero de famosos Ben Baller que fabricaran una colección de collares con diamantes inspirados en su más reciente álbum ‘Colores’.

En total son 12 collares por cada una de las canciones del trabajo musical del artista que se titula con un color diferente.

Los collares tienen un baño de oro de 18 k, según se puede ver detrás de las lujosas piezas que tienen las firmas de J Balvin, Murakami y Baller.
View this post on Instagram

🙏 @takashipom 🌈 @benballer 🦋

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on 

“José nos encargó a mí y a Murakami nuestra sexta colaboración oficial para hacer 10 flores únicas de inspiradas en el último álbum de Balvin, Colores, para el que Takashi hizo la obra de arte. Estas son diferentes de las flores que hemos hecho en el pasado, no giran y tienen pétalos más hinchados. Si miras más de cerca, verás que usamos 3-4 tonos diferentes del mismo color para cada flor para que coincida con la obra de arte”, escribió Ben Baller.


            

                

    
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Takashi Murakami is one of the Top 3 greatest contemporary artists living today and J Balvin is not only one of the greatest Reggaeton artists, but also the KING of this jewelry game. Jose commissioned me and @takashipom for our 6th official collaboration to make 10 unique J Balvin Murakami Flowers inspired by Balvin’s latest album Colores which Takashi did the artwork for. These are different from the flowers we’ve done in the past, they don’t spin and have more puffy 3-D petals. If you look at the last frame you’ll see the artwork and how each flower has color gradience and if you look closer, you’ll see we used 3-4 different shades of the same color for each flower to match the artwork. Of course all pendants are VS+ clarity or better diamonds and only the best natural gemstones for @jbalvin  Drop me a 🔥 or coño if you’re feelin these chains. #IFANDCO #BENBALLERDIDTHECHAIN #MadeInMedellin #JBalvin #Murakami
 
A post shared by  𝐁𝐄𝐍 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 🇰🇷 (@benballer) on 





            

        
Varios famosos, entre ellos la modelo Paris Hilton alabaron la colección:

“¡Me encanta esta colaboración! Me encanta”, comentó la estadounidense. 

Por su parte otros colegas de Balvin como Nicky Jam, Sky, Wisin, se mostraron antojados por las piezas. Sin embargo, por el momento los lujosos collares no están a la venta.

Esta es otra de las colaboraciones hechas por Beller y Takashi Murakami. En esa ocasión las joyas, con características similares a los hechos inspirados en 'Colores', tenían un costo entre 50 mil y 100 mil dólares (entre 180 y 360 millones de pesos).

            

                

    
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Dreams do come true 🙏🏼. I have been a fan of @takashipom since my bro Jonas introduced me to his work at his Moca LA show back in 2007. I became an instant fan. 10 years later, @jbalvin commissioned me to make my first Murakami co-signed piece and now me and TM are releasing our first official collaboration aka the biggest collab of my career.  Takashi Murakami, one of the worlds biggest contemporary artists and myself have created 6 pieces (2 colorways) for sale to the public.  3 alternate rainbow Murakami Flowers made of all natural gemstones and diamonds that spins with a custom flower lock link chain and comes with a gold authenticity card 3 black Murakami Flowers made of triple A grade black diamonds and purple amethyst gemstones. Comes with a black metal authenticity card.  All pieces made of 18K gold and 18K white gold. Retail price is $50,000 USD + CA tax. These will go on sale on November 2nd and debut at @complexcon  This is the first official jewelry collaboration for the legendary artist and his Kaikai Kiki brand.  On December 2nd we will release the ultra rare 1 of 1 edition VVS1 clarity, D-E color all white diamond Murakami Flower which comes with a black gold authenticity card and has a retail price is $100,000 USD + CA tax.  Yes of course they all spin!  Jewelry 📷: @spoitfy Editorial 📷: @rkrkrk #BenBallerDidTheChain #TakashiMurakami #KaikaiKiki #IFANDCO
 
A post shared by  𝐁𝐄𝐍 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 🇰🇷 (@benballer) on 





            

        

  
    

      

    
    



      
Publicidad

    

  


    



                                        
                                    

                                

                                
    

        

            
                

                    Noticiascaracol.com
                

            

            

            

            
        

    



                            

                        


                        




Temas relacionados

    
EntretenimientoJ Balvin





                    

                


                
                    
                
            

        


        
    

    

    

        
            

                
    

        


    
Vea también: 






        
            
        
    



    
        




    



            

        
        
            

                
  
    

      

    
    



      
Publicidad

    

  

            

        
    





    

    

        
            

                
    

        


    
Lo más visto 






        
            

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    choco quibdo medidas cuarentena coronavirus covid-19.jpg



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                Salud
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                Prohíben venta de licor y decretan toque de queda para evitar fiestas clandestinas en Quibdó
            

        

        
            

                Mientras las autoridades extreman medidas para frenar la propagación del coronavirus, líderes de la región denuncian el mal estado de los puestos de salud.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    hospital piamonte cauca despido masivo julio 5 2020.jpg



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                Valle
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                Preocupación en Piamonte, Cauca, por supuesto despido masivo en el único hospital del municipio
            

        

        
            

                Esta situación pondría en riesgo la atención para los habitantes de esta localidad, sobre todo en medio de la emergencia que vive Colombia por la pandemia del COVID-19.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    eros perrito domiciliario.jpg



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                Medellín
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                Eros, el labrador chocolate que reparte domicilios en Medellín con ayuda de una canasta
            

        

        
            

                Este perrito no se quedó de patas cruzadas durante la cuarentena y por eso recoge a diario los mercados en una tienda para llevarlos a las casas de sus vecinos.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    ladron tienda cali cuarentena coronavirus covid-19.jpg



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                Valle
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                Domiciliarios, tenderos y taxistas, principales víctimas de los ladrones durante cuarentena en Cali
            

        

        
            

                En la capital del Valle del Cauca, no cesan los hechos de inseguridad. El robo es el delito que más se ha denunciado en medio de la pandemia del coronavirus COVID-19.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    auxiliar de enfermería agredido.jpg



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                Medellín
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                “Deben entender que nosotros estamos luchando por ustedes”: enfermero que fue agredido por paciente
            

        

        
            

                Este servidor de la salud relató cómo fue golpeado por un usuario a quien le pidió que se pusiera el tapabocas para hacerle los chequeos respectivos.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    abuso sexual menores foto conceptual.jpg



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                Política
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                ¿Qué falta para que a violadores de niños puedan condenarlos a cadena perpetua?
            

        

        
            

                Mientras el presidente Duque pide acelerar la reglamentación del proyecto aprobado, congresista explica cómo se surtirán los pasos restantes.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    policias cali rescate accidente charco azul.jpg



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                Valle
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                Cámara de seguridad captó impactante accidente de carro que perdió el control y se fue a un caño
            

        

        
            

                El vehículo transitaba a alta velocidad y, según las autoridades, resultaron heridas dos personas, quienes fueron rescatadas por policías que, justo en ese momento, pasaban por el lugar.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    Tesla modelo 3.png



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                #LoMásTrinado
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                Quiso cambiar de carro para ahorrar y se compró 28 por accidente
            

        

        
            

                Quería aprovechar los beneficios que da el gobierno a quienes usan vehículos eléctricos, pero terminó con una factura por casi 6 mil millones de pesos.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    crepes and waffles domicilios coronavirus covid-19.jpg



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                Economía
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                Crepes and Waffles creó su propia flota de domiciliarias para evitar despidos por la pandemia
            

        

        
            

                Las encargadas de llevar la comida hasta su casa son las mismas colaboradoras que antes hacían otras labores en la cadena de restaurantes.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    vigilante bogota drama coronavirus covid-19.jpg



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                Bogotá
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                El drama que vivió vigilante de 62 años al contagiarse con COVID-19 en Bogotá
            

        

        
            

                Don Armando estuvo en coma y cuando despertó se dio cuenta que había infectado a su esposa. Dice que un domiciliario le pasó el coronavirus.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    ladrones bogota.jpg



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                Bogotá
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                Se amontonaban y movían sus manos velozmente: así robaban ‘Risas’, ‘Zombi’ y ‘Caramelo’ en Bogotá
            

        

        
            

                Videos exclusivos evidencian que, en segundos, sacaban objetos de bolsillos o maletas. Autoridades lograron ponerles tatequieto tras seis meses de seguimiento.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
                    

                        
                            
    
    

         
            

                
                    
                        
    
    
        
            

        
    

    
    
    
    
                

            
        
    

    
        

    


    
    
    habitantes de calle bogotá.jpg



                    
                
                
            

        

        

        
            

                Bogotá
            

        

        
    

        
            

        
    




        
            

                ¡Salieron vencedores! 108 habitantes de calle en Bogotá le ganaron la batalla al COVID-19
            

        

        
            

                Aunque los pacientes están bien de salud, el seguimiento continúa y permanecen bajo cuidados especiales.
            

        

        
    



                        
                    

                
            

        

        
    


            

        
    









        


    
        

    

        
            Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., 
        
         haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política.
    


    

        
            ENTENDIDO