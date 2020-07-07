Hasta Paris Hilton alaba exclusiva colección de collares con diamantes de J Balvin

View this post on Instagram

Takashi Murakami is one of the Top 3 greatest contemporary artists living today and J Balvin is not only one of the greatest Reggaeton artists, but also the KING of this jewelry game. Jose commissioned me and @takashipom for our 6th official collaboration to make 10 unique J Balvin Murakami Flowers inspired by Balvin’s latest album Colores which Takashi did the artwork for. These are different from the flowers we’ve done in the past, they don’t spin and have more puffy 3-D petals. If you look at the last frame you’ll see the artwork and how each flower has color gradience and if you look closer, you’ll see we used 3-4 different shades of the same color for each flower to match the artwork. Of course all pendants are VS+ clarity or better diamonds and only the best natural gemstones for @jbalvin Drop me a 🔥 or coño if you’re feelin these chains. #IFANDCO #BENBALLERDIDTHECHAIN #MadeInMedellin #JBalvin #Murakami