Hasta Paris Hilton alaba exclusiva colección de collares con diamantes de J Balvin
El cantante le pidió al artista japonés Takashi Murakami y al joyero Ben Baller de celebridades que elaboraran las costosas y únicas piezas inspiradas en su álbum ‘Colores’.
J Balvin no se queda quieto en cuarentena y presenta su sexta colaboración en el lujoso y lucrativo negocio de las joyas. El ‘niño de Medellín’ le pidió al artista japonés Takashi Murakami, considerado por algunos uno grandes artistas contemporáneos vivos, y al joyero de famosos Ben Baller que fabricaran una colección de collares con diamantes inspirados en su más reciente álbum ‘Colores’. En total son 12 collares por cada una de las canciones del trabajo musical del artista que se titula con un color diferente. Los collares tienen un baño de oro de 18 k, según se puede ver detrás de las lujosas piezas que tienen las firmas de J Balvin, Murakami y Baller.
“José nos encargó a mí y a Murakami nuestra sexta colaboración oficial para hacer 10 flores únicas de inspiradas en el último álbum de Balvin, Colores, para el que Takashi hizo la obra de arte. Estas son diferentes de las flores que hemos hecho en el pasado, no giran y tienen pétalos más hinchados. Si miras más de cerca, verás que usamos 3-4 tonos diferentes del mismo color para cada flor para que coincida con la obra de arte”, escribió Ben Baller.
Takashi Murakami is one of the Top 3 greatest contemporary artists living today and J Balvin is not only one of the greatest Reggaeton artists, but also the KING of this jewelry game. Jose commissioned me and @takashipom for our 6th official collaboration to make 10 unique J Balvin Murakami Flowers inspired by Balvin’s latest album Colores which Takashi did the artwork for. These are different from the flowers we’ve done in the past, they don’t spin and have more puffy 3-D petals. If you look at the last frame you’ll see the artwork and how each flower has color gradience and if you look closer, you’ll see we used 3-4 different shades of the same color for each flower to match the artwork. Of course all pendants are VS+ clarity or better diamonds and only the best natural gemstones for @jbalvin Drop me a 🔥 or coño if you’re feelin these chains. #IFANDCO #BENBALLERDIDTHECHAIN #MadeInMedellin #JBalvin #Murakami
Varios famosos, entre ellos la modelo Paris Hilton alabaron la colección: “¡Me encanta esta colaboración! Me encanta”, comentó la estadounidense. Por su parte otros colegas de Balvin como Nicky Jam, Sky, Wisin, se mostraron antojados por las piezas. Sin embargo, por el momento los lujosos collares no están a la venta. Esta es otra de las colaboraciones hechas por Beller y Takashi Murakami. En esa ocasión las joyas, con características similares a los hechos inspirados en 'Colores', tenían un costo entre 50 mil y 100 mil dólares (entre 180 y 360 millones de pesos).
Dreams do come true 🙏🏼. I have been a fan of @takashipom since my bro Jonas introduced me to his work at his Moca LA show back in 2007. I became an instant fan. 10 years later, @jbalvin commissioned me to make my first Murakami co-signed piece and now me and TM are releasing our first official collaboration aka the biggest collab of my career. Takashi Murakami, one of the worlds biggest contemporary artists and myself have created 6 pieces (2 colorways) for sale to the public. 3 alternate rainbow Murakami Flowers made of all natural gemstones and diamonds that spins with a custom flower lock link chain and comes with a gold authenticity card 3 black Murakami Flowers made of triple A grade black diamonds and purple amethyst gemstones. Comes with a black metal authenticity card. All pieces made of 18K gold and 18K white gold. Retail price is $50,000 USD + CA tax. These will go on sale on November 2nd and debut at @complexcon This is the first official jewelry collaboration for the legendary artist and his Kaikai Kiki brand. On December 2nd we will release the ultra rare 1 of 1 edition VVS1 clarity, D-E color all white diamond Murakami Flower which comes with a black gold authenticity card and has a retail price is $100,000 USD + CA tax. Yes of course they all spin! Jewelry 📷: @spoitfy Editorial 📷: @rkrkrk #BenBallerDidTheChain #TakashiMurakami #KaikaiKiki #IFANDCO
