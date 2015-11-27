Publicidad

Entretenimiento  /  James Blunt, ¿la nueva pareja del cantante Ed Sheeran?

James Blunt, ¿la nueva pareja del cantante Ed Sheeran?

Actualizado: noviembre 27, 2015 06:39 AM

El cantautor británico de 24 años publicó en Instagram una foto de los dos acompañada del mensaje: “Nos gustaría anunciar nuestro compromiso”.

