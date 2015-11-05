Publicidad

Jennifer Lawrence dice adiós a su protagónico en Los Juegos del Hambre

Jennifer Lawrence dice adiós a su protagónico en Los Juegos del Hambre

Actualizado: noviembre 05, 2015 06:34 AM

"Es triste, me gusta ese papel", declaró la actriz en una rueda de prensa en Berlín. Reviva los mejores momentos de la exitosa saga The Hunger Games.

