Katherine Castrillón, la actriz caleña que le pone 'picante' a Sinú, río de pasiones

Katherine Castrillón, la actriz caleña que le pone 'picante' a Sinú, río de pasiones

kathe-20.jpg
1 of 20
kathe-20.jpg
Katherine ha estado en producciones de Caracol Televisión como 'El signo del amor', 'Tiro de Gracia', 'La Selección II', 'Mujeres al límite' y 'Tu Voz Estéreo'.
2 of 20
Katherine ha estado en producciones de Caracol Televisión como 'El signo del amor', 'Tiro de Gracia', 'La Selección II', 'Mujeres al límite' y 'Tu Voz Estéreo'.
kathe-1.jpg
3 of 20
kathe-1.jpg
kathe-17.jpg
4 of 20
kathe-17.jpg
kathe-3.jpg
5 of 20
kathe-3.jpg
kathe-4.jpg
6 of 20
kathe-4.jpg
kathe-2.jpg
7 of 20
kathe-2.jpg
kathe-5.jpg
8 of 20
kathe-5.jpg
kathe-6.jpg
9 of 20
kathe-6.jpg
kathe-7.jpg
10 of 20
kathe-7.jpg
kathe-8.jpg
11 of 20
kathe-8.jpg
kathe-9.jpg
12 of 20
kathe-9.jpg
kathe-10.jpg
13 of 20
kathe-10.jpg
kathe-11.jpg
14 of 20
kathe-11.jpg
kathe-12.jpg
15 of 20
kathe-12.jpg
kathe-16.jpg
16 of 20
kathe-16.jpg
kathe-14.jpg
17 of 20
kathe-14.jpg
kathe-18.jpg
18 of 20
kathe-18.jpg
kathe-15.jpg
19 of 20
kathe-15.jpg
kathe-19.jpg
20 of 20
kathe-19.jpg
Actualizado: febrero 05, 2016 03:21 PM

En esta producción encarna a Liz Cruz, una mujer alegre, extrovertida y espontánea, quien es la mejor amiga de Leo Amador, personaje interpretado por Diana Hoyos.

