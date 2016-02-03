Katherine Castrillón, la actriz caleña que le pone 'picante' a Sinú, río de pasiones

1 of 20
Katherine ha estado en producciones de Caracol Televisión como 'El signo del amor', 'Tiro de Gracia', 'La Selección II', 'Mujeres al límite' y 'Tu Voz Estéreo'.
Actualizado: febrero 05, 2016 03:21 PM
En esta producción encarna a Liz Cruz, una mujer alegre, extrovertida y espontánea, quien es la mejor amiga de Leo Amador, personaje interpretado por Diana Hoyos.