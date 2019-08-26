Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio, comprometido con el medio ambiente, hizo generosa donación para la Amazonía

Leonardo DiCaprio, comprometido con el medio ambiente, hizo generosa donación para la Amazonía

By: Noticiascaracol.com
|
agosto 26, 2019

Entregó US$5 millones a Earth Alliance, que destinará una parte a indígenas que luchan contra los más de 72 mil incendios registrados este año.

