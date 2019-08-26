Leonardo DiCaprio, comprometido con el medio ambiente, hizo generosa donación para la Amazonía

Updated: agosto 26, 2019 09:17 AM
Entregó US$5 millones a Earth Alliance, que destinará una parte a indígenas que luchan contra los más de 72 mil incendios registrados este año.
#EarthAlliance has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with $5m to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires. Learn more & donate: https://t.co/uG2WoEoKqx pic.twitter.com/IbcubQCO4v— Earth Alliance (@earthalliance) August 25, 2019
