¿Los conoce? Estos son los sexys hermanos de algunas celebridades

Zac y Dylan Efron
Chris y Scott Evans
Kate y Oliver Hudson
Chris, Liam y Luke Hemsworth
Taylor y Austin Swift
Nikki y Nathan Reed
Jared and Shannon Leto
Emma y Alex Watson
Blake y Eric Lively
Justin y Sebastian Theroux
Jessica y Joshua Alba
Adam y Michael Levine
Updated: febrero 20, 2015 05:30 AM

Parecidos, más o menos atractivos, usted decide. Mire las fotografías de estas famosas estrellas del entretenimiento.   

