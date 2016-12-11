Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Los diseños colombianos que lucieron Santos y su esposa en ceremonia del Nobel

Los diseños colombianos que lucieron Santos y su esposa en ceremonia del Nobel

nobelsantos1.jpg
1 of 12
nobelsantos1.jpg
nobelsantos11.jpg
2 of 12
nobelsantos11.jpg
nobelsantos2.jpg
3 of 12
nobelsantos2.jpg
nobelsantos12.jpg
4 of 12
nobelsantos12.jpg
nobelsantos3.jpg
5 of 12
nobelsantos3.jpg
nobelsantos4.jpg
6 of 12
nobelsantos4.jpg
nobelsantos5.jpg
7 of 12
nobelsantos5.jpg
nobelsantos6.jpg
8 of 12
nobelsantos6.jpg
nobelsantos7.jpg
9 of 12
nobelsantos7.jpg
nobelsantos8.jpg
10 of 12
nobelsantos8.jpg
nobelsantos9.jpg
11 of 12
nobelsantos9.jpg
nobelsantos10.jpg
12 of 12
nobelsantos10.jpg
Updated: diciembre 11, 2016 09:30 PM

Con un elegante traje azul y un vestido blanco con escote en la espalda, el mandatario y la primera dama vistieron al estilo de Arturo Calle y Esteban Cortazar.

Tags

Noticias Caracol

Juan Manuel Santos

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.