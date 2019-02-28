Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Los duques de Cambridge también juegan fútbol y sirven cerveza

Los duques de Cambridge también juegan fútbol y sirven cerveza

By: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Updated: febrero 28, 2019 09:59 AM

El príncipe William y Kate Middleton mostraron sus habilidades en un viaje sorpresa a Irlanda del Norte para apoyar a adolescentes apasionados por el deporte.
En medio de su apretada agenda, asistieron al Empire Music Hall donde se celebró la labor de estos jóvenes con las comunidades artísticas, empresariales y deportivas.

 

