Los duques de Cambridge también juegan fútbol y sirven cerveza

Updated: febrero 28, 2019 09:59 AM
El príncipe William y Kate Middleton mostraron sus habilidades en un viaje sorpresa a Irlanda del Norte para apoyar a adolescentes apasionados por el deporte.
En medio de su apretada agenda, asistieron al Empire Music Hall donde se celebró la labor de estos jóvenes con las comunidades artísticas, empresariales y deportivas.
🍺 Getting the party started at @BelfastEmpire, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/JFnIPdy9do— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019