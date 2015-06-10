Publicidad

¡Majestuoso! Así se vive el 9° Festival Internacional de Ballet en Cali

¡Majestuoso! Así se vive el 9° Festival Internacional de Ballet en Cali

Actualizado: junio 10, 2015 02:52 PM

La Compañía Colombiana de Ballet Incolballet cautivó en el Teatro Municipal con su presentación Rito Litoral y Retratos Caminantes. Brenda Angiel hizo lo propio con su Danza Aérea en el Jorge Isaacs.

