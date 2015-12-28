Miss Universo Pia Wurtzbach envía mensaje a Ariadna Gutiérrez

La filipina dedicó un largo texto a la colombiana en donde aseguró que “en las últimas tres semanas estuvimos juntas, yo vi cuán fuerte y hermosa eres por dentro y por fuera. Tú representaste a tu país con honor y yo sé lo orgulloso que debe estar todo el mundo de ti".
Agregó: “el destino tiene un plan para ti, y me emociona esperar a ver lo que se viene”.
Pidió, además, que todas las personas que están peleando inconformes con el resultado dejen de hacerlo, pues “La organización de Miss Universo trata de unir mujeres empoderadas de todo el mundo. Discutir y enviar mensajes de odio de un lado para otro derrota todo el propósito".
Esta es la publicación de Pia:
#Repost @missuniverse ・・・ Wow. Words can't describe how grateful I am for this. It was quite a journey getting here with 3 attempts at winning Miss Philippines. Now, I finally got the best Christmas gift ever – and not just for me, for my country. I'd like to say thank you to everyone who believed in my potential and those who supported me from the beginning. To everyone who voted for me, especially to my fellow countrymen, thank you. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat. To Ariadna, you are an amazing woman and we are now bonded together forever by a unique experience. In the last 3 weeks we were together, I saw how strong and beautiful you are inside and out. You represented your country with honor and I know how proud everyone must be of you. Fate has a plan for you, and I’m excited to see what’s ahead. And to all the fans who are still fighting about this…Please let's all stop now. The Miss Universe Organization is about uniting empowered women from all over the world. Arguing and sending hateful messages to each other defeats the whole purpose. You believe in the message of Miss Universe and so do I. Again, thank you for the love. I'm excited to begin my duties as Miss Universe and I wish everyone, all the contestants and all the supporters a great holiday with their loved ones. Happy Holidays and let's look forward to a great start to the new year! # #MissUniverse - Pia Una foto publicada por Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@piawurtzbach) el24 de Dic de 2015 a la(s) 4:33 PST