Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Mucha piel en los Latin American Music Awards: escotes y transparencias

Mucha piel en los Latin American Music Awards: escotes y transparencias

vestidos_1.gif
1 of 15
vestidos_1.gif
vestidos_2.gif
2 of 15
vestidos_2.gif
vestidos_3.gif
3 of 15
vestidos_3.gif
vestidos_4.gif
4 of 15
vestidos_4.gif
vestidos_5.gif
5 of 15
vestidos_5.gif
vestidos_6.gif
6 of 15
vestidos_6.gif
vestidos_7.gif
7 of 15
vestidos_7.gif
vestidos_9.gif
8 of 15
vestidos_9.gif
vestidos_10_0.gif
9 of 15
vestidos_10_0.gif
vestidos_11_0.gif
10 of 15
vestidos_11_0.gif
vestidos_12.gif
11 of 15
vestidos_12.gif
vestidos_13.gif
12 of 15
vestidos_13.gif
vestidos_14.gif
13 of 15
vestidos_14.gif
vestidos_15.gif
14 of 15
vestidos_15.gif
vestidos_16.gif
15 of 15
vestidos_16.gif
By: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Updated: octubre 09, 2015 10:49 AM

Las asistentes a los premios de la música que se entregaron en Hollywood descrestaron a las cámaras con atrevidos diseños. ¿Cuál es su favotito?

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.