Murió el compositor de la música de Dragon Ball

The composer Shunsuke Kikuchi, known for Dragon Ball, Dr Slump, Doraemon, Kamen Rider, Gamera, Grendizer, Tiger Mask, Getter Robo and many more, has passed away at the age of 89.



