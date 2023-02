Murió Richard Belzer, uno de los protagonistas de ‘La ley y el orden’

Highs and Lows… After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it! But remember this..’When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.’ I’ll miss you… https://t.co/WmaHvj629b pic.twitter.com/Fca9qiaDLV