Niños en Filipinas lucieron su disfraz más terrorífico

Children dressed in their most scary costumes pose before making the rounds of stalls at Manila's Ocean Park, the country's largest oceanarium, for free candies, chocolates and sweets as they take part in the annual Halloween "Trick or Treat" activity leading to next week's observance of All Saints' Day Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013 in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Children look at Ashley Perez, 10, dressed in her scary costume as she takes part in the annual Halloween "Trick or Treat" activity leading to next week's observance of All Saints' Day Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013 at the Manila Ocean Park, the country's largest oceanarium, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Children dressed in their scary costumes pose as they take part in the annual Halloween "Trick or Treat" activity leading to next week's observance of All Saints' Day Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013 at the Manila Ocean Park, the country's largest oceanarium, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Children look at Beatrice Andrea Dicher, 8, dressed in her scary costume as she makes the rounds of stalls at Manila's Ocean Park, the country's largest oceanarium, to avail of free candies, chocolates and sweets while taking part in the annual Halloween "Trick or Treat" activity leading to next week's observance of All Saints' Day Saturday Oct. 26, 2013 in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Children dressed in their scary costume pause from making the rounds of stalls to avail of free candies, chocolates and other sweets in the annual Halloween "Trick or Treat" activity leading to next week's observance of All Saints' Day Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013 at the Manila Ocean Park, the country's largest oceanarium, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A boy dressed as a zombie enters a dark room as he makes the rounds of stalls to avail of free candies, chocolates and other sweets in the annual Halloween "Trick or Treat" activity leading to next week's observance of All Saints' Day Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013 at the Manila Ocean Park, the country's largest oceanarium, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A boy dressed as a zombie lies on the floor as he takes part in the annual Halloween "Trick or Treat" activity leading to next week's observance of All Saints' Day Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013 at the Manila Ocean Park, the country's largest oceanarium, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A child dressed in his or her most scary costume makes the rounds of stalls at Manila's Ocean Park, the country's largest oceanarium, for free candies, chocolates and sweets as a group of children take part in the annual Halloween "Trick or Treat" activity leading to next week's observance of All Saints' Day Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013 in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Children dressed in their most scary costumes make the rounds of stalls at Manila's Ocean Park, the country's largest oceanarium, for free candies, chocolates and sweets, as they take part in the annual Halloween "Trick or Treat" activity leading to next week's observance of All Saints' Day Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013 in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Vea las imágenes de los creativos trajes que llevaron los menores al Parque Oceánico de Manila en la mañana del sábado 26 de octubre.