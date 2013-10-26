Niños en Filipinas lucieron su disfraz más terrorífico

4 of 9

Children look at Beatrice Andrea Dicher, 8, dressed in her scary costume as she makes the rounds of stalls at Manila's Ocean Park, the country's largest oceanarium, to avail of free candies, chocolates and sweets while taking part in the annual Halloween "Trick or Treat" activity leading to next week's observance of All Saints' Day Saturday Oct. 26, 2013 in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Bullit Marquez/AP