No es Photoshop: mundos de ensueño creados en un pequeño estudio

1 of 25
Algunos de estos trabajos representan sus propias experiencias, sueños y recuerdos, mientras que otros personifican cuentos y leyendas folclóricas coreanas.
2 of 25
jee-young-lee-22.jpg
3 of 25
jee-young-lee-21.jpg
4 of 25
jee-young-lee-19.jpg
5 of 25
jee-young-lee-25.jpg
6 of 25
jee-young-lee-23.jpg
7 of 25
jee-young-lee-18.jpg
8 of 25
jee-young-lee-17.jpg
9 of 25
jee-young-lee-16.jpg
10 of 25
jee-young-lee-6.jpg
11 of 25
jee-young-lee-15_0.jpg
12 of 25
jee-young-lee-14.jpg
13 of 25
jee-young-lee-13.jpg
14 of 25
jee-young-lee-12.jpg
15 of 25
jee-young-lee-11.jpg
16 of 25
jee-young-lee-10.jpg
17 of 25
jee-young-lee-9.jpg
18 of 25
jee-young-lee-8.jpg
19 of 25
jee-young-lee-7.jpg
20 of 25
jee-young-lee-5.jpg
21 of 25
jee-young-lee-4.jpg
22 of 25
jee-young-lee-3.jpg
23 of 25
jee-young-lee-2.jpg
24 of 25
jee-young-lee-1.jpg
25 of 25
jee-young-lee-20.jpg
Actualizado: septiembre 17, 2014 11:59 AM
La artista Jee Young Lee trabaja con tanta precisión que la creación de estos maravillosos escenarios toma semanas o incluso meses.