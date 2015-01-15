Nominados a los premios Oscar 2015

Esta es la lista completa de los nominados:

Mejor película:

- “American Sniper”

- “Birdman”

- “Boyhood”

- “The Theory of Everything"

- “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

- “The Imitation Game"

- “Selma”

- “Whiplash”

Mejor actriz:

- Marion Cotillard, por "Two Days, One Night"

- Felicity Jones, por "The Theory of Everything"

- Julianne Moore, por "Still Alice"

- Rosamund Pike, por "Gone Girl"

- Reese Whiterspoon, por “Wild”

Mejor actor:

- Steve Carell, por "Foxcatcher"

- Bradley Cooper, por “American Sniper”

- Benedict Cumberbatch, por "The Imitation Game"

- Michael Keaton, por “Birdman”

- Eddie Redmayne, por "The Theory of Everything"

Mejor director:

- Alejandro González Iñárritu, por “Birdman”

- Richard Linklater, por “Boyhood”

- Bennett Miller, por “Foxcatcher”

- Wes Anderson, por “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

- Morten Tyldum, por "The Imitation Game"

Mejor película en lengua extranjera:

- "Relatos salvajes", de Argentina

- "Ida", de Polonia

- "Leviathan", de Rusia

- "Tangerines", de Estonia

- "Timbuktu", de Mauritania

Mejor película animada:

- “Big Hero 6”

- “The Boxtrolls”

- “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

- “Song of the Sea”

- “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”

Mejor actor de reparto:

- Robert Duvall, por “The Judge”

- Ethan Hawke, por “Boyhood”

- Edward Norton, por “Birdman”

- Mark Ruffalo, por “Foxcatcher”

- J.K. Simmons, por “Whiplash”

Mejor actriz de reparto:

- Patricia Arquette, por “Boyhood”

- Laura Dern, por “Wild”

- Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

- Emma Stone, “Birdman”

- Meryl Streep, por “Into the Woods”

