Nominados a los premios Oscar 2015

Esta es la lista completa de los nominados:
Mejor película:
- “American Sniper”
- “Birdman”
- “Boyhood”
- “The Theory of Everything"
- “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
- “The Imitation Game"
- “Selma”
- “Whiplash”
Mejor actriz:
- Marion Cotillard, por "Two Days, One Night"
- Felicity Jones, por "The Theory of Everything"
- Julianne Moore, por "Still Alice"
- Rosamund Pike, por "Gone Girl"
- Reese Whiterspoon, por “Wild”
Mejor actor:
- Steve Carell, por "Foxcatcher"
- Bradley Cooper, por “American Sniper”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, por "The Imitation Game"
- Michael Keaton, por “Birdman”
- Eddie Redmayne, por "The Theory of Everything"
Mejor director:
- Alejandro González Iñárritu, por “Birdman”
- Richard Linklater, por “Boyhood”
- Bennett Miller, por “Foxcatcher”
- Wes Anderson, por “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
- Morten Tyldum, por "The Imitation Game"
Mejor película en lengua extranjera:
- "Relatos salvajes", de Argentina
- "Ida", de Polonia
- "Leviathan", de Rusia
- "Tangerines", de Estonia
- "Timbuktu", de Mauritania
Mejor película animada:
- “Big Hero 6”
- “The Boxtrolls”
- “How to Train Your Dragon 2”
- “Song of the Sea”
- “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Robert Duvall, por “The Judge”
- Ethan Hawke, por “Boyhood”
- Edward Norton, por “Birdman”
- Mark Ruffalo, por “Foxcatcher”
- J.K. Simmons, por “Whiplash”
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Patricia Arquette, por “Boyhood”
- Laura Dern, por “Wild”
- Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”
- Emma Stone, “Birdman”
- Meryl Streep, por “Into the Woods”
