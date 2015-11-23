Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  ¿Podría ser esta abuela la irreverente doble de Miley Cyrus?

¿Podría ser esta abuela la irreverente doble de Miley Cyrus?

helen_winkle_11.jpg
1 of 12
helen_winkle_11.jpg
helen_winkle_1.jpg
2 of 12
helen_winkle_1.jpg
helen_winkle_2.jpg
3 of 12
helen_winkle_2.jpg
helen_winkle_3.jpg
4 of 12
helen_winkle_3.jpg
helen_winkle_4.jpg
5 of 12
helen_winkle_4.jpg
helen_winkle_5.jpg
6 of 12
helen_winkle_5.jpg
helen_winkle_6.jpg
7 of 12
helen_winkle_6.jpg
helen_winkle_7.jpg
8 of 12
helen_winkle_7.jpg
helen_winkle_8.jpg
9 of 12
helen_winkle_8.jpg
helen_winkle_9.jpg
10 of 12
helen_winkle_9.jpg
helen_winkle_10.jpg
11 of 12
helen_winkle_10.jpg
helen_winkle_12_0.jpg
12 of 12
helen_winkle_12_0.jpg
Actualizado: noviembre 23, 2015 11:22 AM

A sus 87 años, Helen Winkle sigue consumiendo marihuana y bailando rap. Modela para diferentes marcas y gana casi 3 mil dólares por publicación en Instagram.

Relacionados

Noticias Caracol

Instagram

Estados Unidos

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.