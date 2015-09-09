Por cuarto año consecutivo, Sofía Vergara es la actriz de TV mejor pagada

1 of 10
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family. US$28,5 millones
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, The Big Bang Theory. US$28,5 millones
Julie Bowen, Modern Family. US$12 millones
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy. US$11,5 millones
Mariska Hartigay, La Ley y el Orden. US$11 millones
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife. US$10,5 millones
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation. US$10,5 millones
Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project. US$9 millones
Kerry Washington, Escándalo. US$7 millones
Patricia Heaton, The Middle. US$7 millones
Updated: septiembre 09, 2015 10:02 AM
La colombiana, sin embargo, comparte el puesto con Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, protagonista de The Big Bang Theory, según Forbes. Ambas ganan US$28,5 millones.