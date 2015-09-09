Advertisement

Por cuarto año consecutivo, Sofía Vergara es la actriz de TV mejor pagada

Por cuarto año consecutivo, Sofía Vergara es la actriz de TV mejor pagada

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family. US$28,5 millones
1 of 10
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, The Big Bang Theory. US$28,5 millones
2 of 10
Julie Bowen, Modern Family. US$12 millones
3 of 10
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy. US$11,5 millones
4 of 10
Mariska Hartigay, La Ley y el Orden. US$11 millones
5 of 10
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife. US$10,5 millones
6 of 10
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation. US$10,5 millones
7 of 10
Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project. US$9 millones
8 of 10
Kerry Washington, Escándalo. US$7 millones
9 of 10
Patricia Heaton, The Middle. US$7 millones
10 of 10
By: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Updated: septiembre 09, 2015 10:02 AM

La colombiana, sin embargo, comparte el puesto con Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, protagonista de The Big Bang Theory, según Forbes. Ambas ganan US$28,5 millones.

